‘Apex Legends’ Season 2 Bringing New Legend, Weapon, Mode, in July

“Apex Legends” is getting its 10th Legend, a new weapon, a new mode, and an improved battlepass, as detailed during EA Play on Saturday.

First up, the battle royale game brings a new support Legend, Natalie “Wattson” Paquette, to players.

Wattson is going to provide a more tactical playstyle to “Apex Legends,” so she might be a good option for players who don’t enjoy going in guns blazing. She uses her electrical engineering smarts to rapidly build fences on the field which can electrocute enemies and can even provide defensive barriers.

She also got a short video giving a glimpse into her backstory, which is narrated by her father who created the Apex Arena. Because of her background, Wattson is very familiar with the Arena.

In addition to the new Legend offering up a refreshing playstyle, there’s going to be a new mode of play– a Rank Mode.

Rank Mode will have players progress through six tiers, from Bronze to Apex Predator. At the end of the season, players will get in-game rewards based on where they finished.

There’s also a new weapon called the L-Star. It’s a powerful Care Package weapon players can look forward to in Season 2.

The new battlepass for the next season is also getting revamped based on feedback the devs got for Season 1 Battlepass, since EA feels the response was underwhelming for Season 1, as explained during the EA Play presentation on Saturday.

The next battlepass is challenge-based instead of time-based, and daily and weekly challenges can stack so players can take them on when they’re ready. Players can level up to 100 much quicker than in the first season. Four legendary skins (two character, two weapon) are coming as well.

Season 2: Battle Charge is now coming on July 2.

The news comes from EA Play, which started Saturday and gave the latest news from Electronic Arts.

E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.