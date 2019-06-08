‘Apex Legends’ Season 2 Bringing New Legend, Weapon, Mode, in July

“Apex Legends” is getting its 10th Legend, a new weapon, a new mode, and an improved battlepass, as detailed during EA Play on Saturday.

First up, the battle royale game brings new Legend, Wattson, to players.

Wattson is going to provide a more tactical playstyle to “Apex Legends,” so she might be a good option for players who don’t enjoy going in guns blazing.

There’s also a new weapon called the L-Star. It’s a powerful Care Package weapon players can look forward to in Season 2.

The new battlepass for the next season is revamped based on feedback the devs got for Season 1 Battlepass. The next battlepass is challenge-based instead of time-based. Four legendary skins (two character, two weapon) are coming as well.

