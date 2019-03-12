‘Apex Legends’ Datamine Leak Reveals 10 Possible New Characters

A dataminer recently uncovered the possible names and images of 10 new “Apex Legends” characters, VG 24/7 reports.

Last one to not spam you but user Surgent179 edited your mock-up with their respective characters (if we are right) pic.twitter.com/Z4ttx50Db3 — whipped mccree (@frozenfroh) March 11, 2019

Reddit user FrozenFroh posted the images on Monday. One of the new characters, Octane, was the subject of a previous leak. His abilities reportedly include passive health regeneration, a speed boost that costs health, and a deployable launch pad. Another character called Wattson was also previously uncovered by dataminers, along with an electrical ability called Tesla Trap. A third hero, possibly called Crypto or Talchum, was reportedly featured in “Apex Legends” concept art.

anyone remember talchum from the concept art? he has a ingame icon too, along with two other people pic.twitter.com/BlAudSdXam — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) March 11, 2019

“Apex Legends” is a free-to-play battle royale/hero shooter from “Titanfall” developer Respawn Entertainment. It launched on Feb. 4 and quickly gained a following. It had one million concurrent players over a period of 72 hours and it reached 50 million players in less than 30 days. Battle royale competitor “Fortnite” took about 100 days to reach 45 million players, for comparison.

While we don’t know whether or not the most recent leak is accurate, we do know Respawn plans to release a new character during “Apex Legends'” first season, which is expected to begin sometime this month. Many fans believe it will be Octane. Respawn’s Year One roadmap also shows new characters arriving in Seasons 2-4, which are slated to start in June, September, and December. New weapons, loot, and a battle pass are expected this year as well.

Variety reached out to Respawn to confirm whether or not the leak is accurate, but the developer did not immediately respond.