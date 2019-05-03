‘Apex Legends’ Bans 770,000 Alleged Cheaters

Respawn Entertainment has banned a total 770,000 alleged cheaters from its battle royale title “Apex Legends” since it launched three months ago, it said in a Reddit post on Thursday.

Last month, the developer said it banned over 355,000 players for cheating and called its efforts an “ongoing war that we’ll need to continue to adapt to and be very vigilant about fighting.”

Respawn said it’s working closely with Easy-Anti-Cheat, Electronic Arts’ security and fraud department, the Origins team, and fellow developers at DICE, FIFA, and Capital Games on the issue. While it’s already rolled out several updates, others will take time to fully implement.

“While we can’t share details on what we’re doing so as to not give a head’s up to the cheat makers, what we can say is that we’re attacking this from every angle, from improvements to detecting cheaters, bolstering resources and tools, to improving processes and other sneaky things to combat sellers and cheaters,” it said.

In addition to the 770,000 bans, Respawn reportedly blocked over 300,000 account creations. It banned over 4,000 accounts tied to in-game spamming in the last 20 days, and the total of matches affected by cheaters or spammers lowered by more than half in the last month.

“Apex Legends” launched on Feb. 22 and quickly rose in popularity, gaining at least 50 million players in the first month. That rapid growth presented some challenges to Respawn, but it said last month it’s “100% committed” to the game’s long-term growth. It wants to focus on quality of content over novelty or speed of release, it said, while avoiding developer crunch.