New ‘Apex Legends’ Update Brings Hit Box, Balance Changes

Respawn Entertainment released an update for its popular battle royale title “Apex Legends” on Wednesday that brings some changes to its meta by tweaking balance and hit boxes.

The patch is live now on all platforms, the developer said in a Reddit post. Respawn wants to make less frequent, better tested, higher impact changes, minimizing the amount of time players will have to spend mastering particular mechanics.

“You shouldn’t have to read our patch notes every few days just to keep up with how characters and weapons now work,” it said.

With that in mind, Respawn said it will be making some balance changes. It believes the Skullpiercer Wingman is a bit on the stronger end, but it’s also designed to be a weapon with a higher skill ceiling. The developer also wants to move it more into the hand cannon space, so it’s reducing its rate of fire, reducing its headshot damage multiplier, and increasing base hip fire spread. It also adjusted the rate of fire of the Peacekeeper and Shotgun Bolt attachment, giving players a larger window of vulnerability if they miss a shot.

As for character balance, Respawn said it looks at a combination of factors, including pick rate, win rate, and player feedback. While it said the five small and medium-sized characters are all relatively equal in power, the larger characters (Caustic, Pathfinder, and Gibraltar) are underpowered. So, it’s adjusting the size of the large character hit boxes to better fit the models.

“If these changes are insufficient to bring these characters in line, we’re also considering a range of other changes such as natural damage reduction as well as individual kit power tweaks. Because many of these changes are significant, we want to make sure they are heavily tested before they go live, in the event they are necessary,” Respawn said.

“Apex Legends” launched on Feb. 4 and has already surpassed 50 million players, publisher Electronic Arts announced earlier this week. For comparison, Epic Games’ massively popular battle royale title “Fortnite” took about 100 days to hit 45 million players.