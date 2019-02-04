Respawn’s Free-To-Play ‘Apex Legends’ Battle Royale Available Now

“Apex Legends,” Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment’s new free-to-play battle royale shooter, is available to play now.

The game, set in the “Titanfall” universe, takes on competition like “Fortnite” and “PUBG” with a cast of eight Legend characters with unique abilities and play styles for matches where the last team standing emerges victorious. Players can opt for characters like Lifeline, the battlefield medic who can shield teammates from harm as well as revive them, or tracker Bloodhound, who can see recent enemy movement via the map.

“Apex Legends” is aiming to innovate in the battle royale genre, implementing the Jumpmaster system, which lets players choose where they’re dropping into the map. There’s also the Respawn Beacon, which are one-use locations where any fallen teammates can be revived and jump right back into the action. The new Ping communication system built to allow players to notify teammates of weapons caches, enemies, and other contextual information will offer streamline communication methods. What’s more, an intelligent inventory system will automatically attach equipment to the right weapons when you pick it up. These additions are meant to tweak the familiar formula in new ways.

“Apex Legends” will see its first season begin in March, during which time players can purchase a game-centric Battle Pass that will unlock exclusive cosmetic items that can be earned while playing. Additional seasons will be released in the future, with different themes and new content as well as Legends, skins, and weapons.

“Apex Legends” is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Origin for PC.