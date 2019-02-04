×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Respawn’s Free-To-Play ‘Apex Legends’ Battle Royale Available Now

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Apex Legends,” Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment’s new free-to-play battle royale shooter, is available to play now.

The game, set in the “Titanfall” universe, takes on competition like “Fortnite” and “PUBG” with a cast of eight Legend characters with unique abilities and play styles for matches where the last team standing emerges victorious. Players can opt for characters like Lifeline, the battlefield medic who can shield teammates from harm as well as revive them, or tracker Bloodhound, who can see recent enemy movement via the map.

“Apex Legends” is aiming to innovate in the battle royale genre, implementing the Jumpmaster system, which lets players choose where they’re dropping into the map. There’s also the Respawn Beacon, which are one-use locations where any fallen teammates can be revived and jump right back into the action. The new Ping communication system built to allow players to notify teammates of weapons caches, enemies, and other contextual information will offer streamline communication methods. What’s more, an intelligent inventory system will automatically attach equipment to the right weapons when you pick it up. These additions are meant to tweak the familiar formula in new ways.

“Apex Legends” will see its first season begin in March, during which time players can purchase a game-centric Battle Pass that will unlock exclusive cosmetic items that can be earned while playing. Additional seasons will be released in the future, with different themes and new content as well as Legends, skins, and weapons.

“Apex Legends” is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Origin for PC.

Popular on Variety

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

More Gaming

  • Respawn's Free-To-Play 'Apex Legends' Battle Royale

    Respawn's Free-To-Play 'Apex Legends' Battle Royale Available Now

    “Apex Legends,” Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment’s new free-to-play battle royale shooter, is available to play now. The game, set in the “Titanfall” universe, takes on competition like “Fortnite” and “PUBG” with a cast of eight Legend characters with unique abilities and play styles for matches where the last team standing emerges victorious. Players can [...]

  • Madefire Motion Comics App Launches on

    Madefire Comics App Launches on Magic Leap AR Headset

    Electronic comic book publisher Madefire brought its app to the Magic Leap AR headset Monday, enabling Magic Leap owners to explore comic panels in a spatial environment. “I think of it as a new stage for storytelling,” said Madefire CEO Ben Wolstenholme during a recent interview with Variety. The partnership between the two companies was [...]

  • Steam Lunar New Year Sale Starts

    Steam Lunar New Year Sale Starts Monday

    Steam is running a sale for Lunar New Year which starts Monday, Valve revealed via press release. Valve is celebrating the Year of the Pig by giving players savings on games through Feb. 11. Speaking of pigs, maybe now is a good time to check out “Stardew Valley,” or other PC games you’ve had on [...]

  • Inside 'The Division 2's' End Game

    Inside 'The Division 2's' End Game

    Work on “The Division 2” began with the end. Terry Spier, creative director at developer Red Storm Entertainment, calls it an “end game first philosophy.” The teams working on the next big open-world Tom Clancy shooter — there are more than a half-dozen Ubisoft studios developing the game — want to make sure that even [...]

  • Paradox Interactive CEO Among Final Three

    Paradox Interactive CEO Among Final Three Speakers For 2019 DICE Summit

    Paradox Interactive CEO Ebba Ljungerud, Niantic Labs developer Ross Finman, and Netmarble US president Simon Sim are the final three speakers appearing at this year’s DICE Summit, the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) announced on Monday. Ljungerud will host a session titled “Eat the Elephant; Marry your Horse,” where she will describe her [...]

  • Monster Hunter: World

    Capcom Posts Record Profits Thanks to 'Monster Hunter,' 'Mega Man'

    Capcom made record profits in the third fiscal quarter of 2018 thanks to the continuing success of “Monster Hunter: World” and strong sales of “Mega Man 11,” the publisher said in a results briefing on Monday. Capcom’s net sales were up 28.3% year-over-year to 61.3 billion yen (about $557 million USD) in the nine months [...]

  • 'Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled' Delivers 4K

    'Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled' Delivers 4K Fun (Watch)

    Everything in “Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled” has been recreated from scratch, Stephane Gravel, production director on the game at Beenox tells Variety. “All of the assets are brand new, the characters were built from the group up, the same for the tracks and the remastered soundtrack,” he said. “we even rerecorded every voice over. “I think [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad