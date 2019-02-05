Xbox One S Anthem Bundle Announced, Includes EA Access Trial

Electronic Arts and Xbox announced a special Xbox One S “Anthem” Bundle ahead of the game’s debut in late February.

The Xbox One S “Anthem” Bundle will include a full download of the “Anthem” Legion of Dawn Edition (instead of a physical version of the game) as well as an Xbox One S console with a 1TB hard drive, an Xbox Wireless Controller, and 1-month trials to EA Access, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Live Gold.

The bundle is available for pre-order today for $299.99 via local Microsoft Store and at Microsoft’s website as well as other participating retailers.

“Anthem” is the latest project from BioWare and Electronic Arts, and it’s a much different endeavor than other titles the studio has previously worked on. With development tackled by BioWare Edmonton, it combines third-person shooter and action RPG mechanics in an open world that players share as “Freelancers” Each player will don a customizable exosuit known as a Javelin, all of which can be given unique weapons and various abilities.

Early impressions after “Anthem’s” troubled early access for those who pre-ordered the game and, later, its public demo, have been mixed, as each demo session was plagued with frustrating bugs, stability problems, and other various issues. The public demo previously ran from Feb. 1 through Feb. 3, and experienced similar problems to the first wave of VIP demo participants.

“Anthem” debuts on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on Feb. 22.