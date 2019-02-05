×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Xbox One S Anthem Bundle Announced, Includes EA Access Trial

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Electronic Arts and Xbox announced a special Xbox One SAnthem” Bundle ahead of the game’s debut in late February.

The Xbox One SAnthem” Bundle will include a full download of the “Anthem” Legion of Dawn Edition (instead of a physical version of the game) as well as an Xbox One S console with a 1TB hard drive, an Xbox Wireless Controller, and 1-month trials to EA Access, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Live Gold.

The bundle is available for pre-order today for $299.99 via local Microsoft Store and at Microsoft’s website as well as other participating retailers.

“Anthem” is the latest project from BioWare and Electronic Arts, and it’s a much different endeavor than other titles the studio has previously worked on. With development tackled by BioWare Edmonton, it combines third-person shooter and action RPG mechanics in an open world that players share as “Freelancers” Each player will don a customizable exosuit known as a Javelin, all of which can be given unique weapons and various abilities.

Early impressions after “Anthem’s” troubled early access for those who pre-ordered the game and, later, its public demo, have been mixed, as each demo session was plagued with frustrating bugs, stability problems, and other various issues. The public demo previously ran from Feb. 1 through Feb. 3, and experienced similar problems to the first wave of VIP demo participants.

“Anthem” debuts on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on Feb. 22.

Popular on Variety

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

More Gaming

  • Norse Mythology RPG 'Asgard's Wrath' Is

    Norse Mythology RPG 'Asgard's Wrath' Heads to Oculus Rift in 2019

    Norse Mythology-inspired roleplaying game “Asgard’s Wrath” is the latest VR game in development from studio Sanzaru Games and Oculus Studios, it was announced on Tuesday. The upcoming virtual reality game, described as a passion project which has been in development for years, will release to Oculus Rift in 2019, according to Executive Producer Mike Doran. [...]

  • Xbox One S Anthem Bundle Announced,

    Xbox One S Anthem Bundle Announced, Includes EA Access Trial

    Electronic Arts and Xbox announced a special Xbox One S “Anthem” Bundle ahead of the game’s debut in late February. The Xbox One S “Anthem” Bundle will include a full download of the “Anthem” Legion of Dawn Edition (instead of a physical version of the game) as well as an Xbox One S console with [...]

  • PA Lawmakers Debate Video Game 'Sin

    PA Lawmakers Debate Video Game 'Sin Tax' During State's Esports Month

    Pennsylvania legislators have once again introduced a bill to tax certain video games sold in the state. House Bill No. 109 aims to impose a 10% tax on adult and mature-rated video games sold at retail in addition to any applicable state and local taxes. Money collected will go into a newly created Digital Protection [...]

  • Starbreeze, Universal Team Up For Cops

    Starbreeze, Universal Team Up For Cops Vs. Robbers 'Payday' Phone Game

    Starbreeze AB on Tuesday announced plans to bring its popular “Payday” franchise to smartphones with the help of Universal Games. News of “Payday: Crime War” comes as the company continues to deal with a decision to file for reconstruction, a brief criminal investigation into the company’s finances and the poor reception of “Overkill’s The Walking [...]

  • 'Lego Marvel Collection' Coming to PS4,

    'Lego Marvel Collection' Coming to PS4, Xbox One in March

    Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is bundling some of its top-selling ‘Lego’ games into one convenient package, it announced on Tuesday. The “Lego Marvel Collection” comes to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Mar. 12 and includes “Lego Marvel Super Heroes,” “Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2,” and “Lego Marvel’s Avengers.” The bundle also has all of [...]

  • CD Projekt Red Offers Additional Compensation

    CD Projekt Red Offers Additional Compensation to 'Witcher' Writer

    CD Projekt Red has offered additional payment to The Witcher books writer, Andrzej Sapkowski, Pulz Biznesu reported Monday. The undisclosed amount paid is likely less than the $16.1 million Sapkowski demanded last year, but more than the original $9,350 that the author received from the video game publisher to make the first game, according to Pulz Biznesu (translated by [...]

  • Hi-Rez Employee, Twitch Partner Arrested in

    Hi-Rez Employee, Twitch Partner Arrested in Super Bowl Child Sex Sting

    Updated: Hi-Rez Studios community manager and Twitch Partner Thomas Cheung was arrested last week during a Super Bowl sex trafficking sting near Atlanta that targeted men traveling to the area to have sex with a child, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. Cheung was arrested on Jan. 31 and charged with using a computer service [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad