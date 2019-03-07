×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Anthem’ PlayStation 4 Crash Fix is Coming, No Consoles Were Bricked

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
Anthem
CREDIT: BioWare

A fix is coming next week to “Anthem” after a “thorough review” from Bioware of a bug which caused PlayStation 4 consoles to crash while playing, according to head of live service Chad Robertson.

“We’ve identified several causes for the temp power-down crash some PS4 users experienced,” Robertson wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. “Fixes for the top issues are in patch next week. If you encounter a game crash where your PS4 console won’t respond, you can manually power down and restart it – no risk of damage.”

Publisher Electronic Arts began collecting information from users on Monday to help identify the root cause of the console crashes. Many users reported having to unplug their console and plug it back in to get their PlayStation 4 to power back on. In Bioware’s follow-up review, it was found that no PlayStation 4 consoles were bricked due to the “Anthem” crash issue. A bricked console means that the system is no longer playable, essentially rendering it a very expensive “brick.”

“After thorough review, we have not encountered an instance where Anthem has ‘bricked’ a PS4 console,” Robertson stated in a follow-up tweet. “If you are experiencing anything different, please reach out to [Electronic Arts] so we can track the incident and investigate. Thanks for your patience.”

Unfortunately for EA and for Bioware, issues with “Anthem” have dominated coverage since its release last month. Even Variety’s review had to acknowledge the “disjointed and clunky experience” of “Anthem,” on top of the “scripting errors and connection failures galore” that still persist post-launch day patch.

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More Gaming

  • Anthem

    'Anthem' PlayStation 4 Crash Fix is Coming, No Consoles Were Bricked

    A fix is coming next week to “Anthem” after a “thorough review” from Bioware of a bug which caused PlayStation 4 consoles to crash while playing, according to head of live service Chad Robertson. “We’ve identified several causes for the temp power-down crash some PS4 users experienced,” Robertson wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. “Fixes [...]

  • Ninja, DrLupo, CouRage Sign Exclusive Deals

    Ninja, DrLupo, CouRage Sign Exclusive Deals With Management Firm Loaded

    Hugely popular “Fortnite” streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has re-signed an exclusive, multi-year deal with Loaded, the management firm announced on Thursday. Loaded is an industry leader in sponsorship sales, creative, and merchandising services for gaming influencers. It will continue to manage key areas of Ninja’s career, it said, including entertainment opportunities, digital distribution, partnerships, endorsements, [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season Eight, Week Two Challenges Guide

    Season eight’s week-two challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) [...]

  • 'Wrath: Aeon of Ruin' Looks Like

    'Wrath: Aeon of Ruin' Looks Like a Quake-Engine Masterpiece

    The latest throw-back game coming from the folks at 3D Realms is a 90s-inspired shooter built using the original Quake engine by a group of “Quake” modders. “Wrath: Aeon of Ruin” is being developed by KillPixel for a summer release on PC, Mac and Linux, with Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One following in [...]

  • Video Games Get Into Character With

    Games Get Into Character With More Inclusive Options

    The LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD came to the rescue of video-game maker Ubisoft last month in the midst of a social firestorm surrounding a piece of add-on content the developer released for mega-hit “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.” The game, which dropped in October, gave players a choice of not just which gender to role-play, but whether [...]

  • Nintendo's Latest Labo Kit Introduces Kids

    Nintendo's Latest Labo Kit Introduces Kids to Virtual Reality

    Nintendo’s latest Labo kit fuses DIY cardboard construction projects with virtual reality, promising a simple and shareable VR experience for kids and families. The Nintendo Labo: VR Kit comes out Apr. 12. It costs $80 and it includes the Nintendo Labo software, six new Toy-Con creations: the Toy-Con VR Goggles, Toy-Con Blaster, Toy-Con Camera, Toy-Con [...]

  • 'Anthem' Starter Rifle Might Be The

    'Anthem' Starter Rifle Might Be the Best in the Game, Thanks to a Bug

    There’s apparently a new bug in BioWare’s online role-playing game “Anthem” that turns a simple, Level 1 rifle into the best weapon in the game, according to a post on Reddit. “It seems that the default weapon you get when creating a new loadout is better than any other weapon in the game,” Reddit user [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad