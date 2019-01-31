×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

EA Confuses Everyone With Its ‘Anthem’ Preorder Spreadsheet

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: BioWare

BioWare’s anticipated online action-RPG “Anthem” comes out Feb. 22, but when you can actually log in and play it is a bit confusing. So confusing, in fact, publisher Electronic Arts tweeted out a helpful spreadsheet on Thursday explaining it all. But, that tweet has disgruntled many fans who feel they shouldn’t have to consult a spreadsheet to figure out when they can access a game in the first place.

According to the tweet, everyone can test “Anthem” out during the open demo that starts on Feb. 1. Anyone with an Origin Access Premier subscription can log in and start playing the full game on Feb. 15, a full week ahead of the official launch. EA Access and Origin Access Basic members on Xbox One and PC get access to a Play First Trial on Feb. 15 that apparently lasts 10 hours. PlayStation 4 owners apparently get shafted when it comes to early access. They’ll have to wait for the official Feb. 22 launch.

If you’re starting to feel like the “Always Sunny” whiteboard meme just reading that, you’re not alone.

The process should be simple. You buy a game. You play said game when it launches. But that’s no longer the case as publishers look for more ways to get people to subscribe to their services and/or preorder bigger and more expensive editions, and many people in the gaming industry are now expressing their dismay about the “Anthem” spreadsheet on social media.

“‘Anthem’ looks amazing, many folks have worked hard on it, but hoo boy video game launches are broken,” said ArenaNet lead game designer Jennifer Scheurle. “I could really do with some simplicity here and I’m sure I’m not the only one. No more confusing charts please.”

Related

“That ‘Anthem chart isn’t actually confusing,” said PC Gamer writer Morgan Park. “It’s pretty clear, people just don’t like multiple release dates for games which is very fair.”

Meanwhile, Eurogamer’s Tom Phillips helpfully “fixed” the chart for EA.

The “Anthem” spreadsheet comes days after a rocky demo filled with connectivity issues, “rubber-banding” during missions, an infinite loading screen bug that prevented people from fully launching the game, and more. BioWare said those issues are “being investigated.” Hopefully, many of them will be resolved before the open demo launches on Friday.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Gaming

  • EA Confuses Everyone With Its 'Anthem'

    EA Confuses Everyone With Its 'Anthem' Preorder Spreadsheet

    BioWare’s anticipated online action-RPG “Anthem” comes out Feb. 22, but when you can actually log in and play it is a bit confusing. So confusing, in fact, publisher Electronic Arts tweeted out a helpful spreadsheet on Thursday explaining it all. But, that tweet has disgruntled many fans who feel they shouldn’t have to consult a [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season Seven, Week Nine Challenges Guide

    Season seven’s week-nine challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) Weekly [...]

  • 'Tony Hawk's Skate Jam' Stealth Launches

    'Tony Hawk's Skate Jam' Stealth Launches on Android

    Free-to-play mobile game “Tony Hawk’s Skate Jam” is now available on Android, developer Maple Media revealed on Thursday. The skating title originally launched on iOS on Dec. 13 and quickly moved up the global App Store rankings, where it reached number six in the Sports category and number 30 overall. It’s the first time in [...]

  • 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' Top Nintendo

    'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' Top Nintendo Switch Game at 15 Million Copies

    “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” is the top-selling Nintendo game for the company’s hybrid Switch console, with more than 15 million copies sold as of Dec. 31, Nintendo announced as part of its earnings release Thursday. “Super Mario Odyssey,” with 13.7 million copies sold, holds the number two spot and “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” which was [...]

  • Nintendo Drops Switch Sales Forecast, Nearly

    Nintendo Drops Switch Sales Forecast, Nearly Halves 3DS Despite Strong Holiday

    Despite a strong holiday, Nintendo on Thursday lowered how many Nintendo Switch it believes it can sell for the fiscal year, dropping the goal by three million, down to a new target of 17 million, the company announced in its latest earnings report. The company also increased its Nintendo Switch game sales forecast by 10 [...]

  • Mario Kart 8

    Smartphone 'Mario Kart Tour' Delayed

    Nintendo’s smartphone “Mario Kart” won’t be arriving now until this summer, the company announced Thursday. “Mario Kart Tour” was scheduled to be released this fiscal year, which ends in March, but the game is being pushed back in order to “improve quality of the application and expand the content offerings after launch.” The company also noted [...]

  • Latest 'Fallout 76' Patch Reintroduces Old

    Latest 'Fallout 76' Patch Reintroduces Old Bobby Pin Bug

    Bethesda Game Studios released a new patch for “Fallout 76” on Tuesday that not only brought a number of design and balance changes to the online title, it reintroduced some old bugs as well. Bobby pins have reverted to their unusually heavy 0.1 lbs. weight, according to Reddit user Eight_n_Sand. When “Fallout 76” first launched, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad