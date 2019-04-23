×
Latest 'Anthem' Patch Adds Sunken Cell Stronghold, Mid-Mission Loadout Changes

The latest “Anthem” update, patch 1.1.0, is live, introducing the Sunken Cell stronghold as well as a litany of other improvements.

Following a brief maintenance period, the game was taken offline to update, as the stronghold was added for players who have already completed the main story’s critical path. It’s a four-player adventure for those to tackle when they’ve reached the “endgame” portion of “Anthem” teeming with loot and other challenges appropriate for those who are ready to take on harder enemies and a more difficult game overall.

Players will also be able to begin accessing the Forge during missions, Strongholds, and freeplay, which means they can change up their loadouts in-game. This means there’s no need to return to Fort Tarsis or the Launch Bay to accomplish any of this, which is great news for players continually frustrated by this somewhat confusing design decision.

Additionally, the ability to select contracts from the beginning of the expedition screen instead of checking individual contract boards was added, as well as the ability to launch a new mission from the end of the expedition screen without the need to return to Fort Tarsis or the Launch Bay. There’s a wide list of other fixes that made their debut when the patch hit, all of which can be found via the official “Anthem” patch notes.

“Anthem” is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC now.

