×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Anthem’ Patch 1.0.3 Changes Loot Drops, Respawn Restrictions

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

BioWare deployed a massive patch for its latest title “Anthem” over that weekend that includes a wide variety of changes.

Patch 1.0.3 introduces a litany of augments players have been clamoring for, removing restrictions on player respawns, altering the way loot fundamentally works, and attempting to smooth over crashes. There’s also a set of improvements coming to the game’s audio.

Respawn timers will now be based on whatever activity players are engaged in at the time. This means non-endgame missions will allow for a respawn timer of 10 seconds. Others, like Strongholds and Legendary Contracts, will now feature times of 30 seconds. The freeplay timer has not been altered.

Loot changes mean that common and uncommon drops will cease appearing for players who have surpassed level 30. As far as fixes for previous stability issues that had been plaguing players, there’s also a long list of quality of life improvements coming. The complete list can be found via Reddit.

BioWare is currently working on various fixes for other issues that it will be rolling out further down the line. Issues with javelin thrusters not working while it’s storming in-game and challenges being improperly tracked are just some of what players can look forward to being patched up at a later date.

Anthem” has been fraught with various issues since launch, from bugs that apparently are bricking consoles and PC to frustrating glitches that boot players from the game. This is one part in what will likely be a cleanup project for BioWare to resolve many of the problems players have been experiencing in-game on a regular basis.

“Anthem” is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Popular on Variety

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

More Gaming

  • 'Anthem' Patch 1.0.3 Changes Loot Drops,

    'Anthem' Patch 1.0.3 Changes Loot Drops, Respawn Restrictions

    BioWare deployed a massive patch for its latest title “Anthem” over that weekend that includes a wide variety of changes. Patch 1.0.3 introduces a litany of augments players have been clamoring for, removing restrictions on player respawns, altering the way loot fundamentally works, and attempting to smooth over crashes. There’s also a set of improvements [...]

  • New Patent Reveals Details On Upcoming

    Patent Reveals Details On Upcoming Google Controller

    A newly-discovered patent revealed specific details about an unannounced Google game controller that could be shown off during the upcoming Game Developers Conference next week. The patent includes information on a special player-facing notification system that’s meant to let players know when they receive invitations to game, friend or chat requests from others, or to [...]

  • First 'Doom: Annihilation' Trailer Introduces New

    First 'Doom: Annihilation' Trailer Introduces New Trip Through 'Hell'

    The first trailer for “Doom: Annihilation,” the latest live-action adaptation of the popular first-person shooter, is out in the wild. An NBC/Universal spokesperson told Variety the new “Doom” is being handled by Universal 1440 Entertainment, which produces live-action and animated non-theatrical productions directly for distribution in all media worldwide. That means the film may be direct-to-DVD, or it could [...]

  • Artists Temporarily Drop 'Fortnite' Lawsuits For

    Artists Temporarily Drop 'Fortnite' Lawsuits After Supreme Court Ruling

    Several artists have pulled their lawsuits against Epic Games “Fortnite” for use of their dance moves after a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that plaintiffs suing for copyright infringement must have their work registered with the US Copyright Office first, according to a report from Law360 via law firm Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hect. [...]

  • Microsoft to Showcase 30 Games at

    Microsoft to Showcase 30 Games at GDC 2019

    Microsoft is showing off 30 games in its booth and during its Developer Showcase media event during this year’s Game Developers Conference, it announced on Monday. About 13 of those titles are new indies, including Night School Studio’s “Afterparty” and the retro-inspired 2D Action-RPG “Crosscode.” They are part of the ID@Xbox program, which allows developers [...]

  • Respawn Already Banned 355K 'Apex Legends'

    Respawn Banned 355,000 'Apex Legends' Cheaters in 'Ongoing War'

    Respawn Entertainment banned over 355,000 cheaters in its hit battle royale game, “Apex Legends” on PC via Easy-Anti-Cheat. But, the studio stated that the fight against cheaters is an “ongoing war” in a Reddit post Friday. “As of today we’ve banned over 355K players on PC through Easy-Anti-Cheat,” Respawn community manager Jay Frechette wrote in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad