‘Anthem’ Patch 1.0.3 Changes Loot Drops, Respawn Restrictions

BioWare deployed a massive patch for its latest title “Anthem” over that weekend that includes a wide variety of changes.

Patch 1.0.3 introduces a litany of augments players have been clamoring for, removing restrictions on player respawns, altering the way loot fundamentally works, and attempting to smooth over crashes. There’s also a set of improvements coming to the game’s audio.

Respawn timers will now be based on whatever activity players are engaged in at the time. This means non-endgame missions will allow for a respawn timer of 10 seconds. Others, like Strongholds and Legendary Contracts, will now feature times of 30 seconds. The freeplay timer has not been altered.

Loot changes mean that common and uncommon drops will cease appearing for players who have surpassed level 30. As far as fixes for previous stability issues that had been plaguing players, there’s also a long list of quality of life improvements coming. The complete list can be found via Reddit.

BioWare is currently working on various fixes for other issues that it will be rolling out further down the line. Issues with javelin thrusters not working while it’s storming in-game and challenges being improperly tracked are just some of what players can look forward to being patched up at a later date.

“Anthem” has been fraught with various issues since launch, from bugs that apparently are bricking consoles and PC to frustrating glitches that boot players from the game. This is one part in what will likely be a cleanup project for BioWare to resolve many of the problems players have been experiencing in-game on a regular basis.

“Anthem” is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.