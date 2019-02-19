‘Anthem’ Launch Day Patch to Fix High Level Concerns

EA revealed details of a launch day patch for “Anthem” meant to address major issues present in the game in its current early access status on Monday.

The full patch notes are extensive, but the high level fixes, if successful, could resolve many of the major issues that are hindering players’ experience with the action title. The update will improve loading times, fix many of the infinite loading screens, fix tracking issues in multiple challenges, and resolve issues that led to players disconnecting or their games crashing.

These are all issues in the current version of “Anthem” available for PC for those who have Origin Premiere. While the fixes would be game changing, literally, the promises come after issues with “Anthem” have already been in the news cycle for the past few weeks, as various players have had access to the game through exclusive demos, including a public three day demo and a 10 hour EA Access demo, ahead of its wide release on Friday.

After all, the infinite load bug is one issue that was said to be fixed before. Since EA started releasing access to the game in the VIP demo to the public demo and beyond, issues with “Anthem” have loomed, possible affecting public perception of the game well before release. Last month, EA had to back track after reporting that issues were fixed, and report that it was still working on problems that it had claimed just 24 hours earlier had been resolved.

Related Director Neill Blomkamp Partners With EA and BioWare For 'Anthem' Short Film 'District 9' Director Neill Blomkamp Is Teasing An 'Anthem' Project

The full list of patch notes for the launch day release, coming Friday, are below:

High level fixes

Improved loading times

Fixed many infinite loading screens

Fixed multiple challenges not tracking properly

A number of issues have been fixed that were causing players to disconnect or crash

Weapons and gear now have numbers present for modifiers

General Fixes and Improvements

Loot Reveal and Expedition Summary now correctly play during the end of expedition screen.

The gather party mechanic has been made more lenient in a number of situations

At the end of expedition screen players will no longer get stuck on “Recording Victories” or “Skipping All”.

Game no longer hangs in Javelin menu when unlocking the second, third or fourth javelin

During the mission “What Freelancers Do” dying after killing Junkmaw & freeing Arcanists leaves you unable to progress, this has been fixed

Challenges now unlock for players at the correct levels

Fixed some camera issues during cutscenes

Legendary Contracts can now be accepted from the Social Hub contract board

Some enemies have had their shield values decreased

Loot now properly drops for players who are downed

The texture quality on the NPC Prospero has been improved

Final boss of strongholds now drop loot instead of only being shown on the end of expedition screen

Fixed the time outs on echoes and relics to prevent griefing and to handle disconnections properly

Players can no longer fall through the floor during the 3rd trial in the Fortress of Dawn

Completing the tutorial expedition will now show the correct Ranger appearance

After disconnecting, rejoining an expedition will now place you back into a squad if you were in one previously

Corrected an issue where players could not interact with each other in the launch bay in certain circumstances

Corrected an issue during the Mission “Bad Deal” where outlaws won’t spawn, blocking progress

The start of expedition screen has been improved

Addressed a variety of situations where killing enemies does not properly progress world events

Opening a chest now increments Tomb of the Legionnaire progress for all squad members present

Scar snipers can no longer shoot through Storm Shield

Corrected an issue where players would get stuck on the end of expedition screen in some situations

Players will no longer get disconnected if joining the “Finding Old Friends” mission while the cinematic is playing

Addressed a number of situations where players can get stuck on the environment in the launch bay

Increased the damage of the electric status effect

Corrected an issue where the Shield of Dawn could be crafted with less materials then intended in some situations

The Platinum Mission feat now grants completion as intended

Status effects can more reliably be applied to Titans

Strongholds

Fixed an issue that would cause a Stronghold server crash after defeating the last boss

Temple of Scar – Players can no longer get stuck in the mined tunnel in the explosives room

Temple of Scar – Players can no longer be blocked from entering the explosives room due to fog wall

Fixed Tyrant Mine so people that join the stronghold in-progress do not end up locked away from their team

Adjusted lighting in Tyrant Mine underwater section to make it easier to navigate to the exit

The Swarm Tyrant will no longer get stuck in the side cave entrances in some situations

Corrected an issue where players would spawn into different areas of the Tyrant Mine in certain situations

Gear and Weapons

After having 1st pilot unlock suit after tutorials, creating a new pilot and going to forge no longer causes load screen hang

Ice damage bonuses are now correctly applied on ice gear

Suit-wide bonuses from inscription are now functioning properly

Players can no longer salvage equipped items

Javelin specific gear and/or weapons are no longer able to be used on javelins they aren’t intended for

Corrected an issue where in some circumstances Masterwork Components do not have any inscriptions

The Endless Siege Masterwork Autocannon no longer displays a damage increase of 0% in its tooltip

Javelins

The Colossus javelin is now able to activate its shield more quickly after using an ability or firing a weapon

The Storm javelin now reacts to getting hit when its shields are up

Fixed an exploit that allowed the Storm’s ultimate attack to be used more times than intended

The Colossus javelin can now shield and revive at the same time

Interceptor Combo Aura has been increased in power and now has a damage over time component

Crafting

Non-Masterwork materials purchased from the crafting store now show as their proper rarity instead of incorrectly showing as Masterwork

Controls

Additional Mouse and Keyboard control improvements have been made

UI