‘Anthem’ Infinite Load Problem Improved, But Still Not Fixed

After three days of “rocky” “Anthem” demo play over the VIP weekend, BioWare’s head of live services, Chad Robertson noted that the developers have addressed fixes for infinite loads and that more fixes are “being investigated.” He also wrote in the blog post that the studio plans to do more testing this week to verify that they’ve got the infinite load problems “improved.”

The language in the blog post leaves it unclear if that means the infinite load issue — which was the main point of frustration over the past weekend’s play session — will be completely solved or simply minimized.

Robertson called out the work of the BioWare war rooms which he said were “hot-beds of activity 24×7 all 3 days. We had fantastic support from EA and our partners.” He also listed some of the things either addressed during the weekend demo or being addressed for the coming weekend’s public demo.

Entitlement bugs

Server performance updates to address much of the rubber-banding

Fixes for infinite loads and more being investigated

Platform bugs to validate Javelin unlocks

Client and platform login bugs

Robertson wrote that there are also a number of fixes already rolled out that won’t make the public demo this weekend. Those include:

Weapons with 0% infusions

Weapons with bonus that applies to different Javelins

Plot integrity / party gather issues

Changes to Javelin unlock behavior

Fixes for losing XP at end of some expeditions

Performance Improvements

Additional stability fixes

A Social Hub: The Launch Bay

And a few thousand more (literally)…

All said, demo players racked up nine million hours of play across the weekend, completing more than one million strongholds and killing about two million grabbits.

“I’m looking forward to the Open Demo weekend starting this Friday and having more players join us,” he wrote. “We hope to see everyone from the VIP Demo return. See you in game! (And make sure stick around for Sunday afternoon; you’ll see a glimpse of some of the cool things we’ll be doing in the future!)”