‘Anthem’ VIP Demo Suffering From Widespread Errors, Connectivity Issues

Players looking to jump into “Anthem” by way of early VIP demo codes are unable to do so, as the game is experiencing connection problems.

Currently, players are reporting that they cannot get into the VIP demo at all, and are being met with frustrating errors regarding full servers, the “Anthem” service being unavailable, and a myriad of other issues. While some are seeing errors reporting server capacity problems, others are being allowed into the game, but kicked out shortly afterward.

The official EA Help account on Twitter has noted that it is currently addressing adding “more server capacity” to the demo and looking into the “infinite loading issue” players have been reporting as well.

Electronic Arts global community manager Jesse Anderson took to the social media platform to explain that the team would be working on scaling the “Anthem” servers back to gradually allow players in waves, which has apparently allowed several players into the game.

The VIP demo, which began Friday morning and runs through Jan. 27 for players who pre-ordered the game or subscribe to Origin or EA Access, has been experiencing these problems since it became available.

Curiously, despite the widespread problems, the official “Anthem” live server status tracker isn’t reporting any problems with the game at this time.

There is an additional open demo coming down the line that will run from Feb. 1 through Feb. 3, which will be open to all players, in the event this demo’s spotty start keeps players from being able to participate. “Anthem” is planned for a full release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on Feb. 22, 2019.

