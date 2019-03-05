×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Anthem’ Is Crashing PS4 Consoles and EA Needs Help

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
Anthem
CREDIT: BioWare

Users playing “Anthem” on PlayStation 4 have experienced console crashes, prompting Electronic Arts to request info from the community on Monday.

While “Anthem” has already received numerous reports from users for game disrupting bugs since before launch, this particular issue is causing players’ PlayStation 4 consoles to completely shut down in the middle of gameplay. One user report described it as if they had pulled the plug of the console from an electrical outlet. Another user wrote that the crash turned off their TV and console.

The issue was even mentioned in Variety’s review of “Anthem,” as “hard crashes on PS4 are proving perilous for the console hardware itself to the point where it’s tough to recommend playing the game on that console at all until the most egregious of these technical problems are fixed.”

As mentioned in our review, this console-specific issue is not only frustrating, but could potentially cause issues with players’ consoles, as some players reported that they had to unplug and then plug their consoles in again before the system would power back on. When a PlayStation 4 restarts after a hard crash, players are prompted to report crash data and the system runs a check on its drives.

An Electronic Arts (EA) community manager posted a request for information to the EA Answers HQ site on Monday, requesting the following details from players: Type of console (i.e. slim, pro), PSN ID, explanation of crash circumstances, what steps had to be taken to power on console again, and whether or not the user report the crash data when prompted upon restart.

Some users are concerned that playing the game will lead to them “bricking” their consoles. This means that a console crashes so hard that it no longer works, making it, effectively, a very expensive brick.

EA plans to find the root cause of the issue through the info gathering in order to fix it. Experienced this issue yourself? You can report it here.

Popular on Variety

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

More Gaming

  • Virtual Reality 2019

    Harman Wants to Use Robotic Speakers to Make VR Sound More Real

    Get ready for robotic speakers to whizz around in your living room while you are having fun in virtual reality: Samsung subsidiary Harman got a patent awarded this week to map sounds from virtual reality (VR) games and experiences to one or more robotic speakers. The patented technology is meant to deal with a shortcoming [...]

  • Anthem

    'Anthem' is Crashing PS4 Consoles and EA Needs Help

    Users playing “Anthem” on PlayStation 4 have experienced console crashes, prompting Electronic Arts to request info from the community on Monday. While “Anthem” has already received numerous reports from users for game disrupting bugs since before launch, this particular issue is causing players’ PlayStation 4 consoles to completely shut down in the middle of gameplay. [...]

  • Party Brawler 'Gang Beasts' Coming to

    Party Brawler 'Gang Beasts' Coming to Physical Retail

    Multiplayer party brawler “Gang Beasts” is coming to physical retail, developer Boneloaf and Skybound Games announced on Tuesday. “Gang Beasts” first launched as a digital title in 2014. The upcoming physical release marks a partnership between the game’s indie developer Boneloaf and Skybound Games, a division of Skybound Entertainment that publishes videogames and tabletop games. [...]

  • 'Shakedown: Hawaii' Bringing Snarky 16-Bit Fun

    'Shakedown: Hawaii' Bringing Snarky 16-Bit Fun to Epic Games Store First

    The PC version of “Shakedown: Hawaii,” an upcoming title from “Retro City Rampage” developer Vblank Entertainment, will debut on the Epic Games Store, according to a Tuesday press release. When “Shakedown: Hawaii” was announced last summer, the Steam logo was proudly displayed in its reveal trailer. Now, it seems Vblank joined the list of developers [...]

  • New Events and Familiar Weapon Coming

    New Events and Familiar Weapon Coming to 'Read Dead Online' Beta

    A slew of new events are coming to the “Read Dead Online” beta, along with an old favorite weapon from the original “Red Dead Redemption,” and a special care package, Rockstar Games announced Tuesday via press release. A staple of John Marston’s arsenal, the Evans Repeater will be available in “Red Dead Online” for beta [...]

  • 'Conan Unconquered' Delivers Conan the Barbarian

    'Conan Unconquered' Delivers Conan the Barbarian to 'They Are Billions' Play

    “Command & Conquer” vets Petroglyph are working on a single-player and co-op survival strategy game starring Conan the Barbarian. In “Conan Unconquered,” which is set for a second-quarter release on PC this year, players will build up a Hyborian stronghold, assemble an army and fight to survive against hordes of attackers. While the game can [...]

  • Darla Anderson

    ‘Coco’ Producer Darla Anderson Joins Board of Glu Mobile Games Company

    Darla Anderson, the Oscar-winning producer of “Coco,” was named to the board of Glu Mobile, the casual mobile games company whose titles include “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” and “Deer Hunter.” Anderson stepped down from Pixar after 25 years last March. This January, she signed a development and production deal with Netflix for animated and live-action projects, spanning [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad