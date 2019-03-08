×
‘Anthem,’ ‘Apex Legends’ Top PlayStation Store Downloads for February

Anthem
CREDIT: BioWare

BioWare’s shared world shooter “Anthem” was the top-downloaded PS4 title on the PlayStation Store in February, Sony revealed on Friday.

Its No. 1 spot is a little surprising. The game officially launched at the end of the month, on Feb. 22 (certain pre-orders, EA Access, and Origin Premier Members got an early start, though). It’s also been plagued by middling reviews and numerous bugs since then. The biggest issue is reportedly making some PS4 consoles crash while people are playing. BioWare is currently working on a fix. Then, there’s the bug that’s causing a Level 1 rifle to out-damage everything else in the game. “Anthem’s” demos were plagued with problems, but all of that apparently hasn’t stopped a lot of people from downloading and playing it anyway.

“Jump Force,” “Grand Theft Auto V,” “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege,” and “Kingdom Hearts III” round out the top five downloaded PS4 games last month.

Meanwhile, Respawn Entertainment’s popular new battle royale title “Apex Legends” was the top free-to-play downloaded title on the PlayStation Store in February. Set in the “Titanfall” universe, it combines the usual last-man-standing gameplay of battle royale titles like “Fortnite” and “PUBG” and combines them with a roster of unique heroes, similar to Blizzard Entertainment’s team-based shooter “Overwatch.” Respawn surprised everyone by releasing the game with no pre-hype on Feb. 4. It’s become a bit of a phenomenon since then, reaching 50 million players in less than 30 days. For comparison, it took “Fortnite” about 100 days to reach 45 million players.

Here is Sony’s full lists of the top downloaded PS4 games and free-to-play games on the PlayStation Store in February:

PS4 Games

  1. “Anthem”
  2. “Jump Force”
  3. “Grand Theft Auto V”
  4. “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege”
  5. “Kingdom Hearts III”
  6. “Far Cry 5”
  7. “NBA 2K19”
  8. “Far Cry New Dawn”
  9. “FIFA 19”
  10. “Red Dead Redemption 2”

Free-to-Play Games

  1. Apex Legends
  2. “Realm Royale”
  3. “Fortnite”
  4. “Warface”
  5. “H1Z1: Battle Royale”
  6. “Brawlhalla”
  7. “Switchblade”
  8. “Paladins”
  9. “Warframe”
  10. “DC Universe Online Free-to-Play”

