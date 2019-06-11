‘Animal Crossing’ for Switch Coming Next March

“Animal Crossing” finally has a solid release date, though it’s a bit later than anticipated, as announced during the Nintendo Direct presentation on Monday.

Though the game was supposed to come in 2019, Nintendo needs a little more time. “Animal Crossing’s” new release date is March 20, 2020.

Familiar characters appear in the release date reveal trailer for “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” including lovable loan shark Tom Nook. He comes at the end to give the stand-in player character a hefty bill for their private island getaway.

“Players embark on an ultra-exclusive Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package and enjoy a peaceful existence full of creativity, charm and the freedom to roll up their sleeves and make their new life whatever they want it to be, according to a press release for the game. “Players can collect resources they can craft into everything from creature comforts to handy tools as they set up a homestead they can decorate freely, both inside and out.”

This story is developing.

You can find all of E3 2019’s exciting game reveals, previews, interviews, and more right here at Variety.