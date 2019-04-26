Anheuser-Busch Official Beer Sponsor of the Overwatch League

The Overwatch League is partnering up with Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI) and making the company its official global beer sponsor everywhere except in China, it announced on Friday.

The deal makes ABI’s Bud Light brand the official beer of the esports league and select watch parties around the world effective immediately. ABI will also have a presence at fan events when the Overwatch League goes on the road later this year at the Dallas and Atlanta Homestand Weekends and the LA Rivalry Weekend, as well as at the Overwatch League 2019 Grand Finals.

This is not the first time ABI is getting involved in esports. It launched the Bud Light All-Stars program in 2016. t’s also a sponsor of the Washington Wizards’ NBA 2K League team, Wizards District Gaming.

“Partnering with a brand like Anheuser-Busch allows us to continue to reach fans in new and exciting ways,” said Brandon Snow, chief revenue officer of Activision Blizzard Esports Leagues. “We’re very happy to be working with a company that finds value in bringing fans together to celebrate the very best in competitive entertainment.”

“As the Overwatch League continues to grow, we’re excited to expand our partnerships with quality products our fans know and love like those from Anheuser-Busch,” said Josh Cella, head of global partnerships for Activision Blizzard Esports Leagues. “ABI helped to create the notion of sports sponsorships as we know them today. We are thrilled to be partnering with a company that is all about the fans, as we are with the Overwatch League.”

The 2019 Overwatch League season includes 20 teams who, for the first time, will host matches in their hometowns instead of the Blizzard Arena in Los Angeles. The teams are competing for a $5 million prize pool. The season kicked off in February with a sold-out crowd at the Blizzard Arena and 13 million global viewers in its opening week. That’s a 30% increase in viewership compared to last year, Activision Blizzard said.

Overwatch League-produced broadcasts sponsored by ABI are airing on ABC and ESPN2 during the Bud Light Homestand Weekends in Dallas and Atlanta at the following times:

Apr. 27, 8–10 p.m. EDT on ESPN2

Jul. 6, 3–5 p.m. EDT on ABC

Jul. 7, 2–3:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN2