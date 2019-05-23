×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey’ Launches on Epic Game Store in August, Consoles in December

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Panache Games

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey,” an open-world survival game from former “Assassin’s Creed” creative director Patrice Désilets, is officially launching on PC via the Epic Games Store on Aug. 27, developers Panache Digital Games and Private Division announced on Thursday.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners will have to wait a bit longer to play. Those versions will launch digitally sometime in December.

“Ancestors” is the debut title for Panache Digital Games, which was co-founded by Désilets in 2014. It asks players to survive and evolve in the jungles of Africa over millions of years. Starting as a primate, they must advance their clan from one generation to the next by foraging for food, fighting off predators, and learning abilities that can be passed down to future clan members.

“Our goal for ‘Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey’ is to provide an experience no player has ever lived before,” said Désilets. “Our small team is creating an ambitious and immersive game with a unique setting that will captivate gamers of all types, and we look forward to players exploring our world later this year.”

Related

Private Division and Panache Digital Games share a passion for providing the best possible experience to all our players,” said Kari Toyama, senior producer at Private Division. “As partners, we support Panache in taking the time to ensure all versions of ‘Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey’ deliver the standard of polish upon release that the team has set for themselves. As a developer-focused publisher, this is an important approach we take in working with smaller independent teams.”

“Ancestors” will be a timed Epic Games Store exclusive when it launches on PC in August. It will come to additional digital PC retailers after the first year.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

More Gaming

  • 'Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey' Launches on

    'Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey' Launches on Epic Game Store in August, Consoles in December

    “Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey,” an open-world survival game from former “Assassin’s Creed” creative director Patrice Désilets, is officially launching on PC via the Epic Games Store on Aug. 27, developers Panache Digital Games and Private Division announced on Thursday. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners will have to wait a bit longer to play. Those [...]

  • 'Tetris 99' Is a Maelstrom of

    'Tetris 99' Is a Maelstrom of Industry Trends

    “Tetris” might be the perfect video game. Even now, thirty-five years after the first time, it still feels good to drop a long block into a narrow shaft and erase four lines at once. That this action is called a TETRIS is a clue to the game’s self-confidence: No other game would be so boastful [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season Nine, Week Three Challenges Guide

    Season nine’s week-three challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) [...]

  • New Handheld Console Playdate Has a

    New Handheld Console Playdate Has a Crank and 12 Games

    Portland-based Panic has a shiny new game console, called Playdate, and a slew of new games to go with it, the developer announced Wednesday via Twitter. Playdate is a bright yellow, handheld console with a black and white screen and a crank— no not for power, this little crank has functionality in some games for [...]

  • 'Darksiders II' Could Be Heading to

    'Darksiders II' Could Be Heading to Nintendo Switch

    THQ Nordic’s “Darksiders II” could be making its way to the Nintendo Switch as soon as August, if a product page on the Koch Media site is accurate, as spotted by Loot Pots. The rumors of “Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition” coming to the Switch were ignited when the game popped up on the Canadian EB [...]

  • Timothy Olyphant Once Upon a Time

    Timothy Olyphant Explains Why He Did 'Hitman' Movie

    The 2007 film adaptation of the “Hitman” video game franchise is … not good. It received a score of 15% on Rotten Tomatoes, with many critics panning its incoherent plot and terrible dialogue. So, why did actor Timothy Olyphant take on the lead role as Agent 47? He had a mortgage to pay, he told [...]

  • GOG Debuts GOG Galaxy 2.0 App,

    'Witcher' Developer Debuts GOG Galaxy 2.0 App

    CD Projekt’s digital distribution platform introduced the newest version of its software client, including some of the features users can expect to see when it debuts. GOG Galaxy 2.0 gives users a way to combine all their games and friends across clients into one place. This new version of the old GOG Galaxy client was created [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad