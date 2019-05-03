×
AMD Sees 2019 as Growth Year, Providing PlayStation 5 Chip a ‘Great Honor’

CREDIT: AMD

Advanced Micro Devices, better known as AMD, sees 2019 as a growth year as the provider of the next PlayStation console’s chip and with plenty of other products in the works, CEO Lisa Su told CNBC on Wednesday.

AMD, a provider of graphics cards and processors, celebrated its 50th anniversary on Wednesday, after disclosing a successful Q1 on Tuesday, in which $1.27 billion revenue was generated. For Q2, AMD anticipates $1.52 billion in revenue, which is 13% down from last year, according to CNBC.

“This is a revenue growth year for us,” Su said. ”[We’re] starting out at a lower point in the first quarter, but building up over the next couple of quarters, and we still see tremendous excitement around our products. From that standpoint, that’s where we’re focused.”

Gaming is a long-term area of growth for the company, according to the CEO. Looking ahead, the company has plenty of products in the works– including the aforementioned chip for the next PlayStation, which Sony began teasing last month.

“What we have done with Sony is really architect something for their application, for their special sauce,” Su said. “It’s a great honor for us. We’re really excited about what the next generation PlayStation will do.”

As for when the public will get a chance to see what the next PlayStation can do, that won’t happen for a while. It’s not coming in 2019 fiscal year, which means it will be sometime after April 2020.

AMD is also working on Google Stadia, the conglomerate’s upcoming game streaming platform. AMD will power the cloud gaming service’s graphics rendering.

In addition, AMD also has a Ryzen microprocessor for PCs and an Epyc processor for data center planned for release this year, Su told CNBC.

“With all of the data out there and all of the compute needs, it is a great market, and it really appreciates great technology,” she said. “That’s where we differentiate ourselves. [We’re] really focused on high-performance computing.”

 

