×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amazon Leaks ‘Destroy All Humans!’ Reboot, Coming to Xbox One, PS4

By

Video Games Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

A reboot of 2005 classic “Destroy All Humans!” is coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One from THQ Nordic, according to listings on Amazon.

The listings show a placeholder release date for the game in 2020, but those often change.

According to both listings, players will experience the evil side of a 50s alien invasion story, enjoying the use of Crypto’s weapons like the anal probe gun. The game will also allow players to “pose as pathetic humans to infiltrate their fragile democracy” and “use psychokinesis to send enemies flying or bombard them with random objects.” The game will also include the restored “much-rumored never before seen” Lost Mission of Area 42, according to the listing.

“The cult-classic returns! Terrorize the people of 1950s Earth in the role of the evil alien Crypto-137,”  according to the product description. “Harvest their DNA and bring down the US government in the faithful remake of the legendary alien invasion action adventure. Annihilate puny humans using an assortment of alien weaponry and psychic abilities. Reduce their cities to rubble with your flying Saucer! One giant step on mankind!”

This is the second time in as many days that Amazon listings have revealed THQ Nordic games.

On Thursday, an Amazon listing revealed that the company is working on a “Darksiders” spin-off.

“Darksiders: Genesis” has a listing for the Nintendo Switch and for PC as of publication time. The release date for both is currently set as December 31, 2019, but it’s not clear if that will be the actual release date just yet. The game is also coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia, according to IGN.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Patty Jenkins Pitched Chris Pine 'Wonder

    Chris Pine Says Director Patty Jenkins Pitched Him 'Wonder Woman' Doing All the Sound Effects Herself

  • Chris Pine Robin Wright Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Chris Pine and Robin Wright (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley (Full Video)

  • Sacha B. Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors

    Sacha B. Cohen’s Disgust at President Trump Fueled 'Who is America'

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors
    1KzJZwwk

    Actors on Actors: Sacha Baron Cohen and Don Cheadle (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams &

    Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams & Patricia Clarkson (Full Video)

  • Michelle Williams Wanted More Input After

    Michelle Williams Says 'Dawson's Creek' Was 'a Little Bit Like a Factory Job': 'It Was Formulaic'

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Ellen Pompeo Actors on Actors

    Ellen Pompeo on Achieving Equal Pay: 'Closed Mouths Don't Get Fed'

More Gaming

  • Amazon Leaks 'Destroy All Humans!' Reboot,

    Amazon Leaks 'Destroy All Humans!' Reboot, Coming to Xbox One, PS4

    A reboot of 2005 classic “Destroy All Humans!” is coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One from THQ Nordic, according to listings on Amazon. The listings show a placeholder release date for the game in 2020, but those often change. According to both listings, players will experience the evil side of a 50s alien [...]

  • Inside the Birth of the 'Overwatch'

    Inside the Birth of the 'Overwatch' Workshop

    The “Overwatch” fanbase is a vocal one. For players investing hundreds of hours into their favorite hero-based shooter, they need to know their opinions matter to Blizzard. Sometimes fans ask to nerf overly powerful character. Others ask for help with curbing toxic player behavior. But some of the loudest fans in the community are simply [...]

  • General overall view of the Welcome

    First-of-Its-Kind Gaming and Music Festival Coming to Las Vegas

    The inaugural Metarama Gaming + Music Festival is coming to Las Vegas in October, its organizers announced on Wednesday. The festival takes place Oct. 19-20 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds and will showcase the latest marquee gaming, esports, and live music talent. Information about the event’s lineup, activities, and ticket sales is coming soon. [...]

  • 'Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts' Gets a

    'Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts' Gets a Moody E3 Teaser Trailer

    Developer and publisher CI Games released a moody debut teaser trailer for “Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts” ahead of its E3 2019 gameplay reveal. The teaser introduces players to the game’s snowy Siberian wilderness as a sniper carefully takes out about a handful of enemy soldiers. But, he isn’t the only hunter on the field. As [...]

  • My-Friend-Pedro-Key-Art

    'My Friend Pedro' Looks Absolutely Bananas

    A new trailer for “My Friend Pedro” dropped Thursday, and it shows off the nonstop sidescrolling action players can expect in the upcoming game. You can see the action for yourself, above— and listen, as the wild action is set at a breathless pace matched only by the game’s soundtrack. The trailer is aptly titled [...]

  • Soon Players Can Enjoy 'Destiny 2'

    Soon Players Can Enjoy 'Destiny 2' on Steam— For Free

    Soon players can enjoy “Destiny 2” for free and it’s also coming to Steam, as revealed during Bungie’s livestream on Thursday. As a part of Bungie’s vision for players to enjoy “Destiny 2” anytime and anywhere, the game is coming to Google Stadia but it’s also going to have a new pricing scheme and a [...]

  • Advncr Expands to North America With

    Advncr Expands to U.S. With Video Game Industry Vets Wade Beckett, Blair Herter

    Advncr, the recently rebranded umbrella group that houses digital media and video game focused marketing groups and content agencies Attention Seekers, AD+D, and Outsiders, is expanding to North America under the guidance of video game industry vets Wade Beckett and Blair Herter. Advncr U.S. will work with partners to create top quality events, content, and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad