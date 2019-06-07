Amazon Leaks ‘Destroy All Humans!’ Reboot, Coming to Xbox One, PS4

A reboot of 2005 classic “Destroy All Humans!” is coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One from THQ Nordic, according to listings on Amazon.

The listings show a placeholder release date for the game in 2020, but those often change.

According to both listings, players will experience the evil side of a 50s alien invasion story, enjoying the use of Crypto’s weapons like the anal probe gun. The game will also allow players to “pose as pathetic humans to infiltrate their fragile democracy” and “use psychokinesis to send enemies flying or bombard them with random objects.” The game will also include the restored “much-rumored never before seen” Lost Mission of Area 42, according to the listing.

“The cult-classic returns! Terrorize the people of 1950s Earth in the role of the evil alien Crypto-137,” according to the product description. “Harvest their DNA and bring down the US government in the faithful remake of the legendary alien invasion action adventure. Annihilate puny humans using an assortment of alien weaponry and psychic abilities. Reduce their cities to rubble with your flying Saucer! One giant step on mankind!”

This is the second time in as many days that Amazon listings have revealed THQ Nordic games.

On Thursday, an Amazon listing revealed that the company is working on a “Darksiders” spin-off.

“Darksiders: Genesis” has a listing for the Nintendo Switch and for PC as of publication time. The release date for both is currently set as December 31, 2019, but it’s not clear if that will be the actual release date just yet. The game is also coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia, according to IGN.