Amazon Reportedly At Work On Game Streaming Platform

Amazon is looking into joining the ranks of game streaming platforms like Microsoft and Google, according to reporting by The Information.

Sources close to Amazon (“two people briefed on the plans”) state that the company is currently developing its own game streaming service and is in talks with publishers about distributing games on said platform.

Though the service is reportedly looking for publishers to partner with at the moment, it likely won’t be launching until next year at the earliest. Beyond that, there doesn’t appear to be an estimated timeframe or any further details beyond that.

Amazon is joining the likes of companies like Microsoft, which announced Project xCloud last year, a gaming service meant to allow players to enjoy Xbox titles on mobile platforms using special servers. Google’s Project Stream looks to accomplish much of the same thing, utilizing its Chrome browser to bring larger games to players looking to play via stream.

Last year, Amazon launched a cloud-based tool called GameOn, which was meant to aid developers in adding leaderboards, prizes, and other features to their games. It’s possible the retail giant’s games division could be using this very service as a cornerstone of its potential streaming service.

Variety reached out to Amazon about its potential game streaming plans and will update accordingly if we receive a response.