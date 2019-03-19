×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amazon Focused on Building the Game Industry’s Digital Infrastructure

By

Aron's Most Recent Stories

View All

While most of the discussion around Amazon’s presence in the game industry revolves around their scattershot game projects and rumored cloud gaming platform, the tech giant has been far more involved in building the backend infrastructure for major games.

Companies like Square Enix and Zynga both use Amazon Games Tech, Amazon’s portfolio of services that help studios launch dedicated servers, access Amazon-specific developer tools, and use a variety of other features to help developers launch and maintain their games. Last year, Epic Games announced that they were “all in” on AWS, Amazon Web Service, for their gigantic free-to-play shooter, “Fortnite.”

“People take for granted that ‘Fortnite’ works on a massive and global scale, it’s extraordinary,” Brian Taptich, who started as vice president of Amazon Games Tech eighteen months ago, tells Variety at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. “It’s not like people are booting ‘Fortnite’ up and saying ‘I hope this works, I hope this goes live. That’s not an issue.'”

Epic Games uses AWS to scale to meet the demands that come from hosting 125 million players across several platforms. The flexibility of the cloud allows studios like Epic Games to scale up and down quickly, taking advantage of AWS’s like computing power, database storage, and content delivery.

Related

Amazon has a big presence in the gaming industry. They own Twitch, the largest live streaming platform, they’ve developed Lumberyard, their own game engine, they have several projects currently in development through Amazon Games studios like New World, and they are rumors that the company is developing their own Netflix-like streaming platform for games (although Taptich wouldn’t talk about that during our meeting). During GDC, however, the focus was on how Amazon works with developers across the industry.

As more multiplayer-focused titles like “Fallout 76” and “Anthem” launch in a games-as-service style model the backend services that Amazon, and their competitors, provide will become increasingly important. A flawless launch for multiplayer titles is expected, even though recent titles haven’t met that expectation.

“That’s our job. We need to innovate in ways to make sure launches like that don’t happen,” Taptich added. “You don’t do the type events that Fortnite does, like the Marshmello concert where millions of people log on at once, happening without the flexibility that comes with cloud infrastructure.”

Taptich emphasized that while all developers want to create great games, the issues with launches and backend infrastructure only take time away from core development and hinder the quality of the final product. That’s why they should be handled by a dependable external service, developers should be focusing on the games themselves.

“The public cloud wasn’t invented to run games,” he said. “But game developers have embraced it for a ton of reasons, they need to scale their games up and down, they don’t want to spend all that time building out their backend infrastructure.”

Expectations in the industry are wildly changing as games like “Fortnite” and “Apex Legends” attract millions of players. The work to create the infrastructure needed to keep these games running has already become a tremendous challenge on its own.

“Amazon is known for being customer-obsessed, and Bezos said that customers are divinely discontent. Today’s wow turns into tomorrow’s ordinary,” Taptich said. “That quote is perfectly applicable to the games industry, things that worked last year or two years ago are just taken for granted. We’re always focused on the next big innovation.”

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More Digital

  • Google Stream Detailed, Named Stadia

    Google Stream Detailed, Named Stadia

    Stadia is Google’s big push into game development and publishing, the company announced Tuesday at the Game Developers Conference. “Our next big effort is to build a game platform for everyone,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said. “When we say everyone we really mean it.” He said the company wants to “change the game” by bringing [...]

  • Amazon Focused on Building the Game

    Amazon Focused on Building the Game Industry's Digital Infrastructure

    While most of the discussion around Amazon’s presence in the game industry revolves around their scattershot game projects and rumored cloud gaming platform, the tech giant has been far more involved in building the backend infrastructure for major games. Companies like Square Enix and Zynga both use Amazon Games Tech, Amazon’s portfolio of services that [...]

  • patreon logo

    Patreon Launches Tiered Pricing for Creators, Introduces Rates for Micropayments

    Membership services platform Patreon is growing up: The company announced Tuesday that it is moving away from its one-size-fits-all pricing model for creators, introducing two new tiers in the process. In addition, Patreon is also standardizing its payment processing fees, and introducing a new dedicated rate for small-donor transactions. Patreon’s cut of the membership fees [...]

  • Watch Google's Game Stream Tech Unveiling

    Watch Google's Game Stream Tech Unveiling Live Here

    Google has been teasing its big gaming announcement for weeks, and the time has finally come to see what all of its buzz building is about. The company is set to kick-off its Game Developers Conference keynote at 1 p.m. ET Tuesday for a roughly hour-long event that will be livestreamed. While Google hasn’t spelled [...]

  • HP Introduces $599 Reverb VR Headset

    HP Releases High-Resolution Reverb VR Headset

    HP is giving VR headsets another shot: After first releasing a fairly unremarkable PC-based headset among a wave of similar Windows Mixed Reality devices in 2017, the company is now back with a device that aims to trump competitors like HTC’s Vive Pro with a higher display resolution. HP’s new Reverb VR headset offers 2160 [...]

  • Songtrust’s Joe Conyers III Slams Streaming

    Songtrust’s New Chief Strategy Officer, Joe Conyers III, Slams Streaming Services’ CRB Appeal

    Songtrust, the digital rights-management platform cofounded by Downtown Music Publishing’s Justin Kalifowitz, today announced that Joe Conyers III has been elevated to Chief Strategy Officer. According to the announcement, as co-founder and GM of Songtrust for the past eight years, Conyers has led the company from prototype to servicing over 20,000 publishers to collect their [...]

  • Gravitas Ventures Launches Streaming Service Gravitas

    Gravitas Ventures Launches Streaming Service Gravitas Movies (EXCLUSIVE)

    Indie film specialist Gravitas Ventures has launched the streaming service Gravitas Movies with a $4.99 monthly price, Variety has learned exclusively. The 13-year-old distributor unveiled the SVOD service in the U.S. on Tuesday, touting Gravitas Movies as the new streaming service for lovers of independent film, offering a 1,000-title catalog of commercial-free films with new [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad