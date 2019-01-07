‘Alien: Blackout’ is a Survival Horror Mobile Game Starring Amanda Ripley

“Alien: Blackout” is a mobile game in development from FoxNext Games, D3 Go!, and Rival Games that puts players in the boots of Amanda Ripley aboard an alien-infested Weyland-Yutani space station.

In the game, players need to guide their crew to safety and avoid encounters with the alien. The game will be available for download on the App Store, Google Play, and the Amazon Appstore, according to the publisher.

Developer D3 Go!’s official website includes details on the upcoming game including this description:

“The terror of Alien is brought to life in ‘Alien: Blackout.’ Try to stay alive while trapped aboard a crippled Weyland-Yutani space station carrying a deadly Xenomorph as it tirelessly hunts you and the crew. Outsmart the perfect hunter by making perilous choices. Players must rely on the damaged controls of the space station or risk sacrificing crew members to avoid deadly contact, permanently altering the outcome of the game.

“Survive seven fear-inducing levels by remotely guiding Amanda Ripley’s crew through increasingly challenging tasks using only the station’s emergency systems. The uncertainty and unpredictability of both the alien and her crew can impose total defeat for Amanda and the entire station.” Players will need to use the space station’s limited power supply to operate a holographic map, surveillance cameras, and motion tracker, while attempting to remain hidden and protect the crew, according to the site. D3 GO!’s previous titles include “Marvel Puzzle Quest,” and “Magic the Gathering – Puzzle Quest.” Rival Games is an independent game developer in Turku, Finland, the studio developed the “Thief of Thieves” game and is in the process of developing “The Detail.”

Word of the upcoming survival horror game first surfaced in November after 20th Century Fox trademarked “Alien: Blackout” under the categories which include “game software” and “on-line computer games,” with the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

Last week, the official Twitter account for the Alien franchise sent out a set of tweets teasing Monday’s announcement. The tweets also advertise the “Alien” trilogy on Blu-Ray, DVD, and digital. The use of the hashtag “readplaywatch” seems to reference the game, trilogy, and some third element — perhaps a book or comic.