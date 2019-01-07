×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Alien: Blackout’ is a Survival Horror Mobile Game Starring Amanda Ripley

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

Alien: Blackout” is a mobile game in development from FoxNext Games, D3 Go!, and Rival Games that puts players in the boots of Amanda Ripley aboard an alien-infested Weyland-Yutani space station.

In the game, players need to guide their crew to safety and avoid encounters with the alien. The game will be available for download on the App Store, Google Play, and the Amazon Appstore, according to the publisher.

Developer D3 Go!’s official website includes details on the upcoming game including this description:

The terror of Alien is brought to life in ‘Alien: Blackout.’ Try to stay alive while trapped aboard a crippled Weyland-Yutani space station carrying a deadly Xenomorph as it tirelessly hunts you and the crew. Outsmart the perfect hunter by making perilous choices. Players must rely on the damaged controls of the space station or risk sacrificing crew members to avoid deadly contact, permanently altering the outcome of the game.

“Survive seven fear-inducing levels by remotely guiding Amanda Ripley’s crew through increasingly challenging tasks using only the station’s emergency systems. The uncertainty and unpredictability of both the alien and her crew can impose total defeat for Amanda and the entire station.”

Players will need to use the space station’s limited power supply to operate a holographic map, surveillance cameras, and motion tracker, while attempting to remain hidden and protect the crew, according to the site.

D3 GO!’s previous titles include “Marvel Puzzle Quest,” and “Magic the Gathering – Puzzle Quest.”

Rival Games is an independent game developer in Turku, Finland, the studio developed the “Thief of Thieves” game and is in the process of developing “The Detail.”

Word of the upcoming survival horror game first surfaced in November after 20th Century Fox trademarked “Alien: Blackout” under the categories which include “game software” and “on-line computer games,” with the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

Related

Last week, the official Twitter account for the Alien franchise sent out a set of tweets teasing Monday’s announcement. The tweets also advertise the “Alien” trilogy on Blu-Ray, DVD, and digital. The use of the hashtag “readplaywatch” seems to reference the game, trilogy, and some third element — perhaps a book or comic.

Popular on Variety

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

More Gaming

  • 'Alien: Blackout' is a Survival Horror

    'Alien: Blackout' is a Survival Horror Mobile Game Starring Amanda Ripley

    “Alien: Blackout” is a mobile game in development from FoxNext Games, D3 Go!, and Rival Games that puts players in the boots of Amanda Ripley aboard an alien-infested Weyland-Yutani space station. In the game, players need to guide their crew to safety and avoid encounters with the alien. The game will be available for download on [...]

  • Razer's Smallest Ever Gaming Laptops Get

    Razer's Smallest Ever Gaming Laptops Get A Big Graphics Boost

    Razer’s line of pint-size 15.6″ Razer Blade 15 gaming laptops is getting an update that will see graphical performance increase with the addition of a new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-series GPU, the company announced on Sunday. The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model gaming laptop will be available for purchase starting at $2,299 on Jan. 29. [...]

  • Meet the Razer Raptor, Razer's First

    Meet the Razer Raptor, Razer's First 27-Inch Gaming Monitor

    Razer Announced its first 27-inch gaming monitor, the Razer Raptor, following an unveiling of an early-design-phase model at this year’s CES 2019. Production units are slated to release later this year for $699.99 MSRP. The Razer Raptor will feature custom calibrated WQHD (2560×1440) IPS Edge-to-Edge panel and AMD Radeon FreeSync adaptive sync technology with a [...]

  • Blizzard Confirms Female 'Overwatch' Contenders Player

    Blizzard Confirms Female 'Overwatch' Contenders Player Is Imposter

    “Overwatch” Contenders team Second Wind announced a recently signed female player known as Ellie was, in fact, an imposter. In a statement released over Twitter, Second Wind says they were notified by Blizzard of news that their former teammate, known as Ellie, “was not who they claimed to be… and discovered that the Ellie account [...]

  • twitch-logo

    'Fortnite' Player Who Streamed Alleged Assault of Pregnant Partner Banned Again on Twitch

    A “Fortnite” player who allegedly assaulted his pregnant partner in front of their two young children during a Twitch livestream has been banned for a second time from the streaming service following outcry from social media. In mid-December Australian streamer Luke “MrDeadMoth” Munday, 26, was seen arguing with his 21-year-old pregnant partner before allegedly hitting [...]

  • 'Red Dead Redemption 2' Leads GDC

    'Red Dead Redemption 2' Leads GDC 2019 Choice Awards With Seven Nominations

    Rockstar Games’ “Red Dead Redemption 2” took the lead for most nominations at this year’s Game Developers Choice Awards, raking in a total of seven nominations for Best Audio, Best Design, Innovation Award, Best Narrative, Best Technology, Best Visual Art, and Game of the Year. Sony Santa Monica’s “God of War” and Insomniac Games’ “Marvel’s [...]

  • Video Game Communications Now Subject to

    Video Game Communications Now Subject to U.S. Accessibility Law

    Updated: People with disabilities can expect more accessibility to video game communications services like text and voice chat in the near future thanks to a U.S. law that now affects the industry. President Obama signed the 21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act (CVAA) into law in 2010. It makes sure that accessibility laws written in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad