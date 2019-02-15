×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fresh Prince’ Actor Denies Dance Copyright in ‘Fortnite,’ ‘NBA 2K16’ Lawsuits

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
AFV
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Alfonso Ribeiro has been denied a copyright for the “Carlton” dance, which is the focus of lawsuits the actor recently filed against “Fortnite” developer Epic Games and “NBA 2K16” publisher Take-Two Interactive, The Associated Press reported on Thursday.

The denial from the U.S. Copyright Office was revealed on Wednesday in a motion to dismiss Ribeiro’s lawsuit against Take-Two, the AP said. The document stated the three moves that make up the “Carlton” are a simple dance routine and not a piece of choreography, so they’re not protected under copyright law.

“The fact that a dance or movement may contain more than a trivial amount of original authorship is irrelevant to this determination,” the U.S. Copyright Office said in a letter to Ribeiro’s law firm. “Social dances, simple routines, and other uncopyrightable movements are not ‘choreographic works’ under Section 102(a)(4) of the Copyright Act. As such, they cannot be registered, even if they contain a substantial amount of original, creative expression.”

RIbeiro filed his lawsuits against Take-Two and Epic in December, claiming the video game publishers copied his famous dance and monetized it in their games without his permission and without compensation. The actor allegedly created the “Carlton” in a 1991 episode of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” His lawsuit claimed the dance is inextricably linked to him and his celebrity persona. Twenty-seven years later it’s still recognizable and he still gets asked to perform it for fans.

Rapper Terrence “2 Milly” Ferguson and internet personality Russell “Backpack Kid” Horning are also suing Epic Games for copying and monetizing their dance moves, the “Milly Rock” and “The Floss,” respectively.

A hearing on the motion to dismiss Ribeiro’s lawsuit against Take-Two is scheduled for Mar. 18.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Gaming

  • AFV

    'Fresh Prince' Actor Denies Dance Copyright in 'Fortnite,' 'NBA 2K16' Lawsuits

    “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Alfonso Ribeiro has been denied a copyright for the “Carlton” dance, which is the focus of lawsuits the actor recently filed against “Fortnite” developer Epic Games and “NBA 2K16” publisher Take-Two Interactive, The Associated Press reported on Thursday. The denial from the U.S. Copyright Office was revealed on Wednesday [...]

  • Wu-Tang ClanWu-Tang Clan in concert, Brooklyn

    The Secret History of Wu-Tang Clan's Bizarre Hip-Hop Fighting Game

    The history of video games is littered with great ideas that were canceled before their time, drained of resources and put out to pasture because of budget or production woes. That said, there are vanishingly few games that made it all the way through the trials and tribulations of a multi-year development cycle only to [...]

  • Layoffs Hitting Next Games in Switch

    Layoffs Hit 'Walking Dead' Dev Next Games as Part of Reorganization

    Next Games announced Friday that it will implement a “new organizational structure” which will result in about two dozen layoffs, according to a press release. Next Games, the developer behind mobile games “The Walking Dead: Our World” and “The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land,” held consultation proceedings last month in order to review costs and [...]

  • Overwatch League 2019 Season Kicks Off

    Overwatch League 2019 Season Kicks Off With 20 Teams, $5 Million Prize Pool

    The Overwatch League’s 2019 season officially kicked off on Thursday. Eight new teams join the roster this year to compete for a $5 million prize pool. “We’ve added eight new teams and nearly 100 new players to the Overwatch League, and we’re really excited to see the influx of new talent and to see how [...]

  • Epic Games CEO to Show Off

    Epic Games CEO to Show Off Unreal Engine Advancements at GDC 2019

    Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney will be demonstrating the latest advancements in the Unreal Engine during Epic’s opening session at GDC 2019 on March 20, the company revealed on Thursday. He will be joined by CTO Kim Liberi and additional guests as part of Epic’s State of Unreal session starting at 9:30am. The [...]

  • Mark Zuckerberg

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Considered Paying Billions for Unity (Report)

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg once considered purchasing the popular game engine Unity, according to “The History of The Future,” a new book by “Console Wars” author Blake Harris which explores the making of Oculus and the dramatic events surrounding its acquisition by Facebook. The proposed deal, code-named “One”, is detailed in a multi-page email from [...]

  • Giant 'Dead Cells' Update Brings Custom

    Giant 'Dead Cells' Update Brings Custom Game Mode to Consoles

    Console-owning fans of Motion Twin’s critically-acclaimed roguelike metroidvania “Dead Cells” are finally getting a massive update that adds a new game mode, balance changes, and more. The patch is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The PC version already received it late last year. It includes a number of additions based [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad