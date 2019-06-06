Advncr Expands to U.S. With Video Game Industry Vets Wade Beckett, Blair Herter

Advncr, the recently rebranded umbrella group that houses digital media and video game focused marketing groups and content agencies Attention Seekers, AD+D, and Outsiders, is expanding to North America under the guidance of video game industry vets Wade Beckett and Blair Herter.

Advncr U.S. will work with partners to create top quality events, content, and original programs and formats that “connect with audiences in the most meaningful and authentic ways possible.” Advncr’s global network has been responsible for some of the highest-profile live shows on the planet, including the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Clash Royale Crown Championship World Finals, and Olympics Opening and Closing ceremonies of London 2012.

Blair and Wade say they see a big opportunity in the expanding world of video games. They note that despite the billion dollar industry’s reach, video games are still appealing to a mainly hardcore fanbase with a narrow demographic. They still haven’t taken a central stage in mainstream entertainment content. The two believe that there is a much broader audience available to engage in watching and interacting with games through live events and programming. TV games shows, Olympics, wrestling/fighting franchises are all examples of how casual and mainstream audiences interact with entertaining content around competition; now it’s time for video games to go mainstream in the same way, they say.

Beckett is the CEO and EVP of programming. Prior to joining Advncr, Beckett served as Chief Programming Officer and SVP of Video at IGN. Prior to IGN he was Chief Programming Officer and Sr. Vice President of Production at the Fusion cable network, a Disney/ABC & Univision joint venture.

Herter is the chief brand officer, SVP of partnerships. Prior to joining Advncr, Herter led the Branded and Originals Development teams at IGN. Before IGN, Herter managed Digital Video Production and Business Development at global creative shop and Games Marketing Agency of the Year, Midnight Oil.

Among Advncr’s North American clients are Electronic Arts and WWE.

“We are excited to build upon WWE’s successful work with Advncr, as we continue to develop new productions that speak to gaming audiences and beyond,” Brian Terwilliger, SVP, of Development at WWE said.