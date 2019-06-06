×
Advncr Expands to U.S. With Video Game Industry Vets Wade Beckett, Blair Herter

Advncr, the recently rebranded umbrella group that houses digital media and video game focused marketing groups and content agencies Attention Seekers, AD+D, and Outsiders, is expanding to North America under the guidance of video game industry vets Wade Beckett and Blair Herter.

Advncr U.S. will work with partners to create top quality events, content, and original programs and formats that “connect with audiences in the most meaningful and authentic ways possible.” Advncr’s global network has been responsible for some of the highest-profile live shows on the planet, including the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Clash Royale Crown Championship World Finals, and Olympics Opening and Closing ceremonies of London 2012.

Blair and Wade say they see a big opportunity in the expanding world of video games. They note that despite the billion dollar industry’s reach, video games are still appealing to a mainly hardcore fanbase with a narrow demographic. They still haven’t taken a central stage in mainstream entertainment content. The two believe that there is a much broader audience available to engage in watching and interacting with games through live events and programming. TV games shows, Olympics, wrestling/fighting franchises are all examples of how casual and mainstream audiences interact with entertaining content around competition; now it’s time for video games to go mainstream in the same way, they say.

Beckett is the CEO and EVP of programming. Prior to joining Advncr, Beckett served as Chief Programming Officer and SVP of Video at IGN. Prior to IGN he was Chief Programming Officer and Sr. Vice President of Production at the Fusion cable network, a Disney/ABC & Univision joint venture.

Herter is the chief brand officer, SVP of partnerships. Prior to joining Advncr, Herter led the Branded and Originals Development teams at IGN. Before IGN, Herter managed Digital Video Production and Business Development at global creative shop and Games Marketing Agency of the Year, Midnight Oil.

Among Advncr’s North American clients are Electronic Arts and WWE.

“We are excited to build upon WWE’s successful work with Advncr, as we continue to develop new productions that speak to gaming audiences and beyond,” Brian Terwilliger, SVP, of Development at WWE said.

More Gaming

  • Soon Players Can Enjoy 'Destiny 2'

    Soon Players Can Enjoy 'Destiny 2' on Steam— For Free

    Soon players can enjoy “Destiny 2” for free and it’s also coming to Steam, as revealed during Bungie’s livestream on Thursday. As a part of Bungie’s vision for players to enjoy “Destiny 2” anytime and anywhere, the game is coming to Google Stadia but it’s also going to have a new pricing scheme and a [...]

  • Advncr Expands to North America With

    Advncr Expands to U.S. With Video Game Industry Vets Wade Beckett, Blair Herter

    Advncr, the recently rebranded umbrella group that houses digital media and video game focused marketing groups and content agencies Attention Seekers, AD+D, and Outsiders, is expanding to North America under the guidance of video game industry vets Wade Beckett and Blair Herter. Advncr U.S. will work with partners to create top quality events, content, and [...]

  • Stadia Won't Support Hawaii at Launch,

    Stadia Won't Support Hawaii at Launch, And Other Stadia Surprises

    The second of three big Google Stadia reveals hit Thursday, detailing the upcoming game cloud service’s pricing, release date and approach to game ownership. But there were a slew of tiny details that also came out in the presentation, through the official website, and as part of some of the FAQ’s created by Google Stadia. [...]

  • 'Baldur's Gate III' Officially in Development

    'Baldur's Gate III' Officially in Development at Larian Studios

    Larian Studios, the developer behind the critically acclaimed “Divinity: Original Sin” series of role-playing games, is working on “Baldur’s Gate III” for PC and Google Stadia, it announced during the first ever Stadia Connect livestream on Thursday. The first “Baldur’s Gate” launched in 1998 and was originally developed by BioWare. It’s widely considered one of [...]

  • Google's Stadia is More Platform-Agnostic Store

    Google's Stadia Launches in November, More Store Than Netflix

    Google’s Stadia is a free online-only platform agnostic cloud gaming service built around the notion of purchasing games ala cart, though it will include a paid  “Pro” service that offers some free titles and higher visual fidelity when you play the games you own, the company announced Thursday Stadia launches in November with more than [...]

  • valient-effort-screenshot

    'Valiant Effort' Bringing WWII Air Crew Action to PC

    “Valiant Effort,” an upcoming PC game that takes players into the skies of occupied Europe during WWII, was announced earlier this month by developer Sharp End Studio. A short teaser trailer for the game was released on Wednesday, which you can watch above. It doesn’t reveal much, but gives a glimpse of the tone of [...]

  • Stadia Details Pricing, Timing, Games (Watch)

    Stadia Details Pricing, Timing, Games (Watch)

    Google’s Stadia cloud gaming service hosts its first livestream event on Thursday just days before the annual E3 video game show is set to kick off. The company is expected to detail the release timing for the service, cost, and more during the live event. The company announced the livestream earlier this week with a [...]

