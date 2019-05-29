×
Activision Teases Official ‘Call Of Duty’ Reveal

CREDIT: Activision

Activision is teasing its official “Call of Duty” announcement for May 30 with a new tweet on the game’s official Twitter account.

The company took to the social media account with the message “Going Dark” as well as an accompanying video with a date and time: May 30 at 10 AM PT. The short 21-second clip is a bit of a teaser, with the sound of what appears to be a woman making her way through the woods.

“I’ve got a problem,” she asserts. “They could be anywhere. What can you brief?” she says, before the audio is promptly cut off.

The next entry in the long-running “Call of Duty” series is rumored to be called “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,” with Kotaku reporting that it will be a “soft reboot” of the original “Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.” It’s supposedly going to go “heavy on troubling, realistic emotional moments,” though Activision and Infinity Ware have remained unexpectedly mum on the title the far.

This entry would mark the first return to the “Modern Warfare” moniker for “Call of Duty” since “Modern Warfare 3” in 2011, despite the debut of “Modern Warfare Remastered” in 2016.

The reveal will take place during the official “Call of Duty” 2019 announcement stream, which is set to go live tomorrow morning. The most recent “Call of Duty” title, “Black Ops 4,” is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

    Activision is teasing its official "Call of Duty" announcement for May 30 with a new tweet on the game's official Twitter account. The company took to the social media account with the message "Going Dark" as well as an accompanying video with a date and time: May 30 at 10 AM PT. The short 21-second [...]

