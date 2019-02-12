22nd D.I.C.E. Award Presenters Announced, Including Amy Hennig, Phil Spencer

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences announced the presenters attending the 22nd D.I.C.E Awards, which is set to kick off Wednesday, Feb. 13.

The award show will honor the Hall of Fame award recipient Bonnie Ross, Microsoft Corporate Vice President and Head of 232 Industries. The event will also feature several different panels with various speakers from throughout the industry, where creative minds will meet to discuss interactive entertainment.

The full list of presenters is as follows:

Troy Baker, Voice Actor

Mark Cerny, Cerny Games President

Jessica Chobot of Nerdist News

Cara Ellison, Media Molecule Narrative Designer

Amy Hennig, Writer and Director

Greg Kasavin, Supergiant Games Creative Director

Greg Miller of Kinda Funny

Jane Ng, Valve Developer

Phil Spencer, Microsoft Executive Vice President of Gaming

Glen Schofield, ArtBySchofield CEO

Jordan Vogt-Roberts, Film and TV Director

Morgan Webb, Bonfire Games

Austin Wintory, Wintory Global Engineering Composer

Cy Wise, UnAnnounced Venture Co-Founder

Among some of the talks are a conversation between writer and game director Amy Hennig with Double Fine’s Tim Schafer, a Magic: The Gathering tournament, and a panel from Variety’s own Brian Crescent on video games and the mainstream media. Additional names like Funeomena’s Robin Hunicke, 343 Industries’ Frank O’Connor, Bethesda’s Tracey Thompson, and a selection of other speakers will be speaking on several different topics. The schedule can be viewed in its entirety at the event’s official page.

Speaker sessions begin on Day 1, Feb. 12, at 9:45 am PST and end at 5:00 pm PST. The 22nd D.I.C.E. Awards kicks off on Feb. 13 at 8:00 pm PST and runs until 9:30 pm PST.