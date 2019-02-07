20th Century Fox Signs ‘Etherborn’ to Newly Announced Indie Development Fund

×
FoxNext Games, a gaming division of 20th Century Fox, has announced the creation of a development fund aimed at helping indie developers generate resources and support.

The first game to join FoxNext Games indie games portfolio is “Etherborn,” with plans to announce additional games later this year.

“As passionate creators of games, we’ve been searching for like-minded developers focused on innovation, experimentation and a certain amount of creative risk,” said TQ Jefferson, Vice President, External Development, FoxNext Games. “We’re looking to partner with inspiring game makers, providing the support they need to develop the best version of their games and ultimately connect with the widest audience possible.”

An MC Escher-like gravity-puzzle platformer, “Etherborn” has players take the role of a voiceless being born into a world where a disembodied voice calls to you, drawing you to its location.

“Traversal is built around your unique sense of gravity that anchors you to any surface you touch,” reads its synopsis. “Moving through the world becomes the puzzle in itself as each level acts as a sort of environmental Rubik’s Cube that you need to explore, manipulate and shift perspective on in order to decipher the way forward.”

“Etherborn” is scheduld to release in Spring 2019 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

FoxNext was formed in 2017. The FoxNext division would go to Disney under the proposed $52 billion deal between Disney and 21st Century Fox for major assets including 20th Century Fox.

    FoxNext Games, a gaming division of 20th Century Fox, has announced the creation of a development fund aimed at helping indie developers generate resources and support. The first game to join FoxNext Games indie games portfolio is "Etherborn," with plans to announce additional games later this year. "As passionate creators of games, we've been searching [...]

