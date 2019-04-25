×
20th Annual Animex Festival Brings Gaming, Animation Notables to UK

CREDIT: Animex

The Animex Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary next month, and bringing gaming and animation industry notables to the UK to celebrate, according to a press release.

The Animex International Festival of Animation and Computer Games is taking place May 13 to 17 at Teesside University in Middlesbrough, England. This event draws in experts in animation and game design each year to talk about the industry, and this year’s line up is a diverse offering.

2019 brings top creators from Santa Monica Studios, Insomniac Games, Sony Pictures Imageworks, Pixar, and more to the Teesside campus.

Gaming notables attending include Melissa Smith, environment artist for “God of War” (2018), and Bobby Coddington, director of animation at Insomniac Games who worked on “Marvel’s Spider-Man.”

CREDIT: Sam St Onge

Kaya Jabar will attend to talk about her experience bringing the dragons in season seven of “Game of Thrones” to life.

Chiara Antelmi will attend to talk about her work on Tim Burton’s “Dumbo.” She’s also currently working on upcoming Disney titles “The One and Only Ivan” and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”

Animation guests also include Josh Beveridge, animation supervisor for “Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse” and Krzysztof Rost, who worked on Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” as technical director. Industrial Light & Magic visual effects supervisor Julian Foddy will also attend, who worked on “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

The festival provides unique learning opportunities for students who want to break into the industry of animation and game design.

“The festival has grown bigger and better each year, while continuing to promote an ethos of collaboration and sharing,” Animex project manager Tim Brunton said in the press release. “It offers an opportunity to meet industry experts, get behind the scenes insight and enables students to take advantage of valuable networking opportunities as they prepare to enter the industry themselves.”
For a full list of events at Animex and to buy tickets, check out the official website.

