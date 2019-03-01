×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

2019: Year of the Pokémon

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: YouTube Screenshot

Forget the year’s big movies, books, albums, and video games: 2019 is the year of the Pokémon.

“It’s a huge year for Pokémon and this week is a really great microcosm of that,” J.C. Smith, consumer marketing director for The Pokémon Company International, told Variety in a recent interview.

The week included Ryan Reynolds dropping a video showing his prep work for voicing the most famous of Pokémon: Pikachu. (Not much, apparently). That was followed by a new trailer for the live-action “Detective Pikachu” movie. There was a massive update to the Pokémon TV app. News broke of anime “Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon — Ultra Edition” coming to U.S. TV soon. Nintendo announced a brand new pair of Pokémon games set for an exclusive Switch launch. And, of course, there was the official Pokémon Day to celebrate.

“We’ve had a pretty busy week,” Smith said.

That’s because while Legendary Entertainment is creating the movie, Nintendo the games, Niantic tending to “Pokemon Go” and a slew of other companies dealing with other facets of the mega brand, it’s up to The Pokémon Company to ensure everything Pokémon fits together neatly.

Related

“Our role is to manage all things Pokémon,” Smith said. “We see the big picture.”

That means managing timelines and looking for compelling cases for cross-integration between movie, cartoon, game, collectible card game, video game, merchandise and apps.

“It’s fun for us challenging for us,” Smith said.

And happily, for The Pokémon Company, that challenge has become an even broader task since 2016.

“That was a really pivotal year for us,” he said. “If you recall we did a general Super Bowl ad.”

That was used to kick off the 20th year celebration for the brand, and then that summer developer Niantic released “Pokémon Go” and nothing has been the same since.

“‘Pokémon Go’ was a great opportunity for us,” Smith said. “It’s still a great opportunity to expose people to a form of Pokémon that is very accessible and free.”

The app’s release wasn’t just popular, it also helped broaden the appeal of Pokémon to an entirely new group of fans.

“It had an expanding effect for us,” Smith said. “When we released (Nintendo Switch games) ‘Let’s Go Pikachu’ and ‘Let’s Go Evee’ you saw that. Those games are really a way to make the console handheld experience accessible to people who came in through ‘Pokémon Go’.

Since the release of “Pokémon Go,” more than 850 million people have downloaded the free-to-play game, Smith noted. And while that’s a staggering number, it’s still put to shame but another Pokémon statistic. While Pokémon started out as a Nintendo video game franchise, the collectible card game is a monstrous success with more than 23.6 billion cards shipped.

Smith calls those Pokémon stats unfathomable, big numbers built off a trusted brand with decades of experience.

“For 23 years Pokémon has been consistently putting out great games,” Smith said. “We now have evolved into a brand trusted and loved by people of all ages and their kids.”

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More Gaming

  • 2019: Year of the Pokémon

    2019: Year of the Pokémon

    Forget the year’s big movies, books, albums, and video games: 2019 is the year of the Pokémon. “It’s a huge year for Pokémon and this week is a really great microcosm of that,” J.C. Smith, consumer marketing director for The Pokémon Company International, told Variety in a recent interview. The week included Ryan Reynolds dropping [...]

  • 'Hearthstone's' Year of the Dragon Brings

    'Hearthstone's' Year of the Dragon Brings Some Big Changes

    Blizzard is making some big changes to its digital collectible card game “Hearthstone” in 2019, which it’s officially dubbing the Year of the Dragon, it announced in a blog post on Thursday. Nine cards are moving into the Hall of Fame, Blizzard said, including two that are being rotated out of the Standard format a [...]

  • Riot Appoints Chief Diversity Officer in

    Riot Appoints Chief Diversity Officer in Ongoing Inclusivity Efforts

    Riot Games appointed Angela Roseboro as its first chief diversity officer, a role in which she will lead Riot’s ongoing diversity and inclusion efforts, the game developer announced Thursday via its website. The announcement came just a day after the “League of Legends” developer offered up a six-month progress report on its efforts to correct [...]

  • From Video Game, to Spider-Verse, to

    'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's' Journey From Video Game to Oscars

    Dan Slott wants to make one thing very clear: “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” — animated tour-de-force, Oscar winner, the best Spidey movie ever made — is its own thing. “It tells the story of Miles,” Slott says. “The heart of the movie is that.” But, that said, tracing back the deep roots of the movie, [...]

  • Roblox Named One of The Best

    Roblox Named One of Best Workplaces in Bay Area in 2019

    Roblox is one of the best places to work in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2019, according to global people analytics and consulting firm Great Place to Work and Fortune. The company took the No. 16 spot on the Small and Medium Companies list. The ranking is based on surveys from more than 30,000 [...]

  • Lawsuit Targets Epic's 'Predatory' Loot Boxes

    Lawsuit Targets Epic's 'Predatory' Loot Boxes in 'Fortnite'

    A lawsuit filed Thursday against Epic Games accuses the publisher of perfecting a “predatory scheme” through enticing players to purchase loot boxes. Loot boxes are virtual containers filled with in-game items that are randomized in value. In the case of this lawsuit, the Llamas of “Fortnite” are the target because the plaintiff, a minor and his [...]

  • Mario

    Nintendo Japan Recruitment Stats May Have You Packing for Tokyo

    The average Nintendo Japan employee makes $80K a year and stays with the company for 13.5 years, according to statistics posted on the company’s recruitment page, as spotted and tweeted by games industry analyst Daniel Ahmad on Thursday. Nintendo is pushing for 2020 graduates to join its ranks, and posted several relevant statistics to draw [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad