Paradox Interactive CEO Among Final Three Speakers For 2019 DICE Summit

Paradox Interactive CEO Ebba Ljungerud, Niantic Labs developer Ross Finman, and Netmarble US president Simon Sims are the final three speakers appearing at this year’s DICE Summit, the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) announced on Monday.

Ljungerud will host a session titled “Eat the Elephant; Marry your Horse,” where she will

describe her approach to taking a niche publisher through an initial public offering (IPO). Finman, meanwhile, has spent a decade working in computer vision at academic institutions like MIT, CMU, and NASA, and he will present a talk called “Augmented Reality — Should You Care?” Sim, who leads Netmarble’s publishing efforts in North America, Latin America, and Europe, will share his thoughts in a talk titled “Breaking Through Borders: The Globalization of Mobile Gaming.”

The three join previously announced speakers like:

Sarah Bond –Head of Global Gaming Partnerships and Development at Xbox/Microsoft

Greg Broadmore – Writer, Artist and Weta Workshop Game Director

Amy Hennig – Writer and Game Director

Bryan Intihar, Creative Director at Insomniac Games for Marvel’s Spider-Man

Yves Jacquier, PhD – Executive Director of Production Studios Services at Ubisoft

Stanley Pierre-Louis – Acting President and CEO of the Entertainment Software Association

Ted Price – Host of AIAS Gamemaker’s Notebook Podcast CEO of Insomniac Games

Tim Schafer, President and CEO of Double Fine Productions.

Shawn Layden, chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios, will kick off this year’s DICE Summit by delivering its keynote address. While the AIAS hasn’t said what his topic will be, the theme of this year’s event is “Trailblazers” and it will focus on the game industry’s biggest ideas and trends.

DICE Summit 2019 takes place Feb. 11-13 at the Aria Resort & Hotel in Las Vegas.