‘God of War’ Wins Five BAFTA Awards

CREDIT: Sony Santa Monica

Sony Santa Monica’s “God of War” took home five British Academy Games Awards on Thursday, including best game.

BAFTA announced the winners of the 2019 British Academy Games Awards at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London. Dara O’Briain hosted the event.

God of War” was also recently named game of the year at the Game Developers Choice Awards in San Francisco. Before that, it was named Game of the Year at the 22nd annual DICE Awards in Las Vegas and took home eight other awards, including outstanding achievement in art direction and adventure game of the year.

Lucas Pope’s nautical murder mystery “Return of the Obra Dinn” was also a big winner Thursday night, receiving two awards for artistic achievement and game design. Nintendo Labo won for family and game innovation, while Epic Games’ hugely popular battle royale title “Fortnite” grabbed the award for best evolving game.

Meanwhile, “Old School Runescape,” won the EE mobile game of the year award, a new category that recognizes titles that offer the best mobile experience. It’s the only BAFTA Games award that’s voted on by the public.

Here is the full list of 2019 British Games Awards winners:

Artistic Achievement
“Detroit: Become Human” Guillaume de Fondaumière, David Cage, John O’Brien – Quantic Dream/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
“Gris” Development Team – Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital
“God of War” Development Team – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
“Marvel’s Spider-Man” Development Team – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
“Red Dead Redemption 2” Development Team – Rockstar Games/Rockstar Games
WINNER: “Return of the Obra Dinn” Lucas Pope – Lucas Pope/3909

Audio Achievement
“Battlefield V” Development Team – EA Dice/Electronic Arts
“Detroit: Become Human” Guillaume de Fondaumière, David Cage, John O’Brien – Quantic Dream/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
WINNER: “God of War” Mike Niederquell, Todd Piperi, Leilani Ramirez – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
“Marvel’s Spider-Man” Paul Mudra, Phillip Kovats, Dwight Okahara – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
“Red Dead Redemption 2” Development Team – Rockstar Games/Rockstar Games
“Tetris Effect” Hydelic, Noboru Mutoh, Takako Ishida – Monstars Inc. and Resonair/Enhance, Inc.

Best Game
“Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” Development Team – Ubisoft Quebec/Ubisoft
“Astro Bot: Rescue Mission” Development Team – SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
“Celeste” Development Team – Matt Makes Games Inc./Matt Makes Games Inc.
WINNER: “God of War” Cory Barlog, Yumi Yang, Shannon Studstill – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
“Red Dead Redemption 2” Development Team – Rockstar Games/Rockstar Games
“Return of the Obra Dinn” Lucas Pope – Lucas Pope/3909

British Game
“11-11: Memories Retold” Dan Efergan, Bram Ttwheam, George Rowe – Digixart, Aardman & Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe/Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe
WINNER: “Forza Horizon 4” Development Team – Playground Games/Microsoft Studios
“Red Dead Redemption 2” Development Team – Rockstar Games/Rockstar Games
“The Room: Old Sins” Development Team – Fireproof Games/ Fireproof Games
“Overcooked 2” Development Team – Ghost Town Games & Team 17/ Team 17
“Two Point Hospital” Development Team – Two Point Studios/SEGA

Debut Game
“Beat Saber” Development Team – Beat Games/Beat Games
“Cultist Simulator” Alexis Kennedy, Lottie Bevan – Weather Factory/Humble Bundle
“Donut County” Ben Esposito – Ben Espositio/Annapurna Interactive
“Florence” Development Team – Mountains/Annapurna Interactive
“Gris” Development Team – Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital
WINNER: “Yoku’s Island Express” Development Team – Villa Gorilla/Team 17

Evolving Game
“Destiny 2: Forsaken” Development Team – Bungie/Activision
“Elite Dangerous: Beyond” Development Team – Frontier/Frontier
WINNER: “Fortnite” Development Team – Epic Games/Epic Games
“Overwatch” Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
“Sea of Thieves” Development Team – Rare Ltd/Microsoft Studios
“Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege” Development Team – Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft

Family
“Lego Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles” Pete Gomer, Dan Crossley, Nicholas Ricks – TT Games/WB Games
WINNER: Nintendo Labo Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
“Overcooked 2” Development Team – Ghost Town Games & Team17/Team17
Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! And Let’s Go, Eevee! Development Team – Game Freak/The Pokémon Company and Nintendo
“Super Mario Party” Development Team – NDCube/Nintendo
“Yoku’s Island Express” Development Team – Villa Gorilla/Team 17

Game Beyond Entertainment
“11-11: Memories Retold” Yoan Fanise, Dan Efergan, Lionel Lovisa – Digixart, Aardman & Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe/Bandai Namco Entertainment
“Celeste” Development Team – Matt Makes Games Inc./Matt Makes Games Inc.
“Florence” Development Team – Mountains/Annapurna Interactive
“Life is Strange 2” Michel Koch, Raoul Barbet – DONTNOD Entertainment/Square Enix
WINNER: “My Child Lebensborn” Development Team – Sarepta Studio AS/Teknopilot AS, Sarepta Studio AS
Nintendo Labo Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Game Design
“Astro Bot: Rescue Mission” Development Team – SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
“Celeste” Development Team – Matt Makes Games Inc./Matt Makes Games Inc.
“God of War” Development Team – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
“Into the Breach” Justin Ma, Matthew Davis – Subset Games/Subset Games
“Minit” Development Team – JW, Kitty, Jukio, and Dom/Devolver Digital
WINNER: “Return of the Obra Dinn” Lucas Pope – Lucas Pope/3909

Game Innovation
“Astro Bot: Rescue Mission” Development Team – SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
“Celeste” Development Team – Matt Makes Games Inc./Matt Makes Games Inc.
“Cultist Simulator” Alexis Kennedy, Lottie Bevan – Weather Factory/Humble Bundle
“Moss” Development Team – Polyarc/Polyarc
WINNER: Nintendo Labo Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
“Return of the Obra Dinn” Lucas Pope – Lucas Pope/3909

Mobile Game
“Alto’s Odyssey” Development Team – Team Alto/Snowman
“Brawl Stars” Development Team – Supercell/Supercell
“Donut County” Ben Esposito – Ben Esposito/Annapurna Interactive
WINNER: “Florence” Development Team – Mountains/Annapurna Interactive
“Reigns: Game of Thrones” François Alliot, Tamara Alliot, Arnaud De Bock – Nerial/Devolver Digital
“The Room: Old Sins” Development Team – Fireproof Games/Fireproof Games

Multiplayer
WINNER: “A Way Out” Development Team – Hazelight/EA Originals
“Battlefield V” Development Team – EA DICE/Electronic Arts
“Overcooked 2” Development Team – Ghost Town Games & Team 17/Team 17
“Sea of Thieves” Development Team – Rare Ltd/Microsoft Studios
“Super Mario Party” Development Team – NDCube/Nintendo
“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” Development Team – Nintendo, Bandai Namco Studios and Sora Ltd/Nintendo

Music
“Celeste” Lena Raine – Matt Makes Games Inc./Matt Makes Games Inc.
“Far Cry 5” Development Team – Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft
“Florence” Development Team – Mountains/Annapurna Interactive
WINNER: “God of War” Bear McCreary, Keith Leary, Peter Scaturro – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
“Gris” Development Team – Nomada Studios/Devolver Digitial
“Tetris Effect” Hydelic, Noboru Mutoh, Takako Ishida – Monstars Inc. and Resonair/Enhance, Inc.

Narrative
“Florence” Writing Team – Mountains/Annapurna Interactive
“Frostpunk” Writing Team – 11 Bit Studios/11 Bit Studios
WINNER: “God of War” Cory Barlog, Matt Sophos, Richard Zangrande Gaubert – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
“Marvel’s Spider-Man” Writing Team – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
“Red Dead Redemption 2” Dan Houser, Rupert Humphries, Michael Unsworth – Rockstar Games/Rockstar Games
“Return of the Obra Dinn” Lucas Pope – Lucas Pope/3909

Original Property
“Dead Cells” Development Team – Motion Twin/Motion Twin
“Florence” Development Team – Mountains/Annapurna Interactive
WINNER: “Into the Breach” Development Team – Subset Games/Subset Games
“Moss” Development Team – Polyarc/Polyarc
“Return of the Obra Dinn” Lucas Pope – Lucas Pope/3909
“Subnautica” Development Team – Unknown Worlds Entertainment/Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Performer
CHRISTOPHER JUDGE as Kratos in “God of War”
DANIELLE BISUTTI as Freya in “God of War”
WINNER: JEREMY DAVIES as The Stranger in “God of War”
MELISSANTHI MAHUT as Kassandra of Sparta in “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey”
ROGER CLARK as Arthur Morgan in “Red Dead Redemption 2”
SUNNY SULJIC as Atreus in “God of War”

EE Mobile Game of the Year (voted for by the public)
“Brawl Stars” – Supercell/Supercell
“Clash Royale” – Supercell/Supercell
“Fortnite” – Epic Games/Epic Games
WINNER: “Old School Runescape” – Jagex/Jagex
“Pokémon Go” – The Pokémon Company, Niantic/Nintendo
“Roblox” – Roblox Corporation/Roblox Corporation

