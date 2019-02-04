The 2018 Steam Awards Streams Live on Feb. 8

The 2018 Steam Awards will stream live via Steam.TV on February 8 at 10 am PST.

This first ever broadcast of the Steam Awards results will feature “special messages from the winners,” according to a post the official Steam Twitter account.

The Steam Awards began in 2016 as a way for the community to honor some of the digital distribution platform’s best games. Each year, Valve chooses the categories and lets Steam users vote for the winners. Those categories are usually pretty atypical for an awards show, however, with categories ranging from “Labor of Love” to “The World is Grim Enough Let’s Just All Get Along.” In prior years, Valve also allowed Steam users to submit their own voting category, along with a nomination.

Community voting began on in December, in parallel with the launch of the 12th Annual Winter Sale. There are eight separate categories, and Steam users who cast their ballots are rewarded with digital trading cards. Voting ended in January.

Awards will be given out for categories including game of the year, VR game of the year, best environment, “labor of love,” best developer, and best alternative history, among others. A full list of nominees can be found here.