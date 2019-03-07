‘Pokémon’ Mobile Titles Earn Over $2.5 Billion Globally

Mobile gamers across the globe have spent approximately $2.5 billion so far on various “Pokémon” titles, according to new data from analyst Sensor Tower.

The number combines revenue from six games, including “Pokémon GO,” “Pokémon Shuffle,” “Pokémon Duel,” “Pokémon Quest,” “Pokémon: Magikarp Jump,” and “Pokémon TCG Online.” Unsurprisingly, “Pokémon GO” claims most of this revenue, with nearly $2.45 billion of the total going to the AR-fueled app. The best performer out of the other five apps is “Pokémon Shuffle Mobile,” which debuted in 2015. It claimed around $25 million, or nearly 10 percent, of the total.

Spending on these “Pokémon” franchises has surpassed $58 million as of last month, around 30 percent higher than the games’ revenue in February 2018. At that time, most of the spending (an estimated 99 percent) was for “Pokémon GO.”

The United States comprises most of the spending when it comes to top revenue, providing about $875 million, or 35 percent of the total. Meanwhile, Japanese gamers account for around $725 million, or 29 percent of the gross. The games have been installed by about 640 million estimated users since 2014, and “Pokémon GO” has been responsible for an estimated 550 million, or 86 percent of downloads. “Pokémon Duel” claims second place, with over 39 million installs.

Of the “Pokémon” mobile titles, “Pokémon GO” is by far the most popular title, with continued regular updates and gatherings around the globe meant for players to get together in celebration of the AR game, where trainers can capture various monsters out in the “real world.”