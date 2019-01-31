×
Nintendo Working on Smaller, Cheaper Switch For 2019 (Report)

Arena of Valor Switch
CREDIT: Brian Crecente

Nintendo plans to release a downsized version of the Nintendo Switch later this year which will cost less and have less features, according to a Nikkei report.

This is the second time rumor of a new version of the Switch hitting this year. In October, the Wall Street Journal reported on rumors that the company was working on another version of the hybrid console. This time around Nikkey reports that Nintendo has spoken with multiple suppliers and game developers about its plans to release a smaller version of the Switch as early as this year, according to the report, translated by Gematsu.

The news comes on the same day that Nintendo released its third-quarter earnings report for the year which included news that the company is lowering its expectations for Switch sales by a small amount and nearly cutting in half how many portable 3DS it thinks it can sell in the fiscal year, which ends in March.

While the Nintendo Switch serves as both a capable home console and traveling system, it’s been theorized that a smaller version without the ability to dock and connect to a television could tap into a larger market at a cheaper price.

