‘The Legend of Wright’ Is A Hand-Drawn Indie RPG Coming Spring 2020

“The Legend of Wright” is a hand-drawn indie RPG slated to launch to Xbox One in Spring 2020, it was announced during today’s E3 press conference.
Developing…
"Cyberpunk 2077" will star actor Keanu Reeves, who took the stage at Xbox's E3 2019 Briefing to announce the game's release date: April 16, 2020.
Respawn debuted a new story trailer for "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" on Saturday during the Xbox E3 2019 Briefing. The footage features a mix of both cinematic cutscenes and gameplay.
"Minecraft Dungeon" is set to launch in Spring 2020, it was announced during Microsoft's E3 conference on Sunday. Developed by Minecraft creator Mojang, "Minecraft Dungeons" is an action-adventure game inspired by classic dungeon crawlers. The game, which was first revealed during Minecon Earth in 2018, allows for up to four player co-op and both local
'Ori and the Will of the Wisps' has a February 2020 release date, as revealed at the Xbox E3 Briefing on Sunday. The followup to "Ori and the Blind Forest" is coming February 11, and we got a glimpse of the fearsome foes players can take on in the game at the Xbox Briefing.
Ninja Theory has announced "Bleeding Edge," a new hero-based multiplayer game. A technical alpha test is slated for June 27.
Obsidian Entertainment's sci-fi role-playing game "The Outer Worlds" comes to consoles and PC on October 25, according to a new trailer that appeared during Xbox's E3 2019 press conference. An Aug. 6 release date briefly appeared on the game's Steam page earlier this year, leading many to think the game was a summer release. But,
“God of War” director Cory Barlog appears to be teasing a sequel to Santa Monica Studio’s acclaimed Norse-mythology blockbuster. As a post by Reddit user “Kayfriso” (discovered by Push Square) points out, Barlog’s pinned tweet begins a Twitter thread that — when you take only the first letter from each tweet — ultimately spells out [...]