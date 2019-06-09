‘Minecraft Dungeon’ Coming Spring 2020 with Co-Op and Online Play

“Minecraft Dungeon” is set to launch in Spring 2020, it was announced during Microsoft’s E3 conference on Sunday.

Developed by Minecraft creator Mojang, “Minecraft Dungeons” is an action-adventure game inspired by classic dungeon crawlers. The game, which was first revealed during Minecon Earth in 2018, allows for up to four player co-op and online play. You can check out the new gameplay trailer above.

Developing…