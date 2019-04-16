×
Latest Nintendo Switch Update Adds Ability To Transfer Saves Across Systems

CREDIT: Nintendo

The latest Nintendo Switch system update, version 8.0.0, is out today, bringing with it the ability to transfer individual save data between Switch consoles.

Before the update, users were relegated to transferring all user and save data between Switch systems, which was previously updated back with version 4.0.0 of the software in October 2017. For users who hadn’t created separate profiles, Now individual pieces of save data can be swapped between systems as users like.

It’s a move that makes sense ahead of Nintendo’s rumored new Switch systems reportedly releasing later this summer, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The two new versions of the system are aimed at two different consumer groups: “avid videogamers” and “casual gamers,” according to Bloomberg. These have yet to be officially confirmed by Nintendo.

The update also includes a set of 15 new user icons that can be set to different profiles, including avatars from “Yoshi’s Crafted World” and “Splatoon 2.” The ability to sort software by title, publisher, total play time, and time last played was also added in addition to a zoom feature, a way to set the system region to Hong Kong, South Korea, or Taiwan, and parental controls for VR Mode.

The update should roll out automatically to Switch owners, though it can be downloaded manually otherwise.

