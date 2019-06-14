×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

With ‘Trials of Mana,’ Square-Enix Finally Brings a Beloved JRPG Classic to Western Shores

By

Steven T.'s Most Recent Stories

View All

Spend any time around a true scholar of Japanese games, and you’ll learn very quickly that there are a wealth of classic JRPGs that only made their way to other territories far after their original release date. But while the list runs from obscure curios like the loving parody “Moon: Remix RPG Adventure” to cult classics like “Mother 3,” the third Mana game remains perhaps the most notable example, as it never made the jump to the West even after “Secret of Mana” shifted millions of copies in the heyday of 16-bit games. Now, over twenty years later, Square-Enix has finally done the work to officially present this classic game in English for the very first time. And while some fans might view it as a case of too little, too late, others are likely to be very happy to finally play the game on their Nintendo Switch. For the former, however, the upcoming remake might change their tune.

Related

Since this is Square-Enix we’re talking about, the actual execution here is far from straightforward. For those who want to experience the classic game in all its pixel-art glory, there’s the “Collection of Mana,” which brings all three of the original Mana games together in an easy-to-play package — albeit one that’s lacking many of the extra features we’ve come to expect from this sort of retro-collection. However, for those who want a more modern flavor, a team at the mega-publisher is developing a from-the-ground-up 3D remake of “Trials” that they are calling “the next game in the Mana series.” And while it wasn’t playable, a developer-driven demo made it come across as an exciting new take on the franchise that happens to share a structure and story that most of us have never had the privilege to play before now.

As with the original game, the refashioned “Trials of Mana” allows players to choose their protagonist and party from the very outset, with six different characters that each have their own beginnings that feed into an overarching story. (It might sound like a strange design choice, especially in such an old game, but hey, at least there’s some replay value, right?) The combat here seems like one of the main draws, as it’s totally overhauled from the real-time Zelda-inspired sword-swinging of the original game, towards a system that resembles the real-time party-switching of the recent “Ni no Kuni 2,” with your other party members controlled by AI. The new 3D environments have the pleasing color palette we’ve come to expect from Square-Enix games, and, all in all, it looks like a totally new game. While it’s tough to know if it’ll live up to the Mana legacy, I personally hope it leads to a bold new era for the franchise – one marked with new entries.

Popular on Variety

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

More Gaming

  • Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox, shared

    Microsoft VP Phil Spencer Talks Scarlett, Game Pass, Cloud Streaming

    A sea change is coming: A transformative moment in video games that at its inception may seem insignificant, but is destined to reshape the way games are played and made. Related Astro's Reinvented A50s Are Impressive Microsoft VP Phil Spencer Talks Scarlett, Game Pass, Cloud Streaming For more than a year now Microsoft VP of [...]

  • Astro's Reinvented A50s Are Impressive

    Astro's Reinvented A50s Are Impressive

    I walked into an appointment with gaming headset and accessory maker Astro at this year’s E3 with a specific chip on my shoulder. I own too many headphones already. Related Astro's Reinvented A50s Are Impressive Microsoft VP Phil Spencer Talks Scarlett, Game Pass, Cloud Streaming In fact, I own five pairs of Astro’s headphones already. [...]

  • ‘Minecraft Earth’ AR Game Makes You

    ‘Minecraft Earth’ AR Game Makes You Feel Like a Kid Again  

    The success of “Pokémon Go” proved that augmented reality was a viable (and incredibly lucrative) option for mobile games. It’s no surprise then that “Minecraft,” another huge gaming brand, is jumping into the AR craze with a clever new take on its block-building gameplay. Related Astro's Reinvented A50s Are Impressive Microsoft VP Phil Spencer Talks [...]

  • 'Pokemon Sword and Shield' Could be

    'Pokemon Sword and Shield' Could be a Stepping Stone to a Better Console Pokemon RPG

    It’s been more than 20 years since the original Pokémon games graced Game Boys all over the world, thrilling fans with grand adventures alongside creatures with mystical powers. Ever since that original release players have dreamed of bigger and grander stories within the Pokémon universe that go beyond eight gyms and the Elite Four. Related [...]

  • jedi-fallen-star-wars

    'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' Hands-On

    While Variety already ran an interview with “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” game director Stig Asmussen discussing the game’s inspirations, it’s goals, and how it all fits into Star Wars canon, today, Variety was given the opportunity to play “Fallen Order” for almost an hour. While “Fallen Order” is months away from release, in its [...]

  • 'Roller Champions' Lives at Crossroads of

    'Roller Champions' Lives at Crossroads of Roller Derby and Mayan Ball Game

    Roller derby is an intense sport. Points are based off one team member, the jammer, lapping members of the other team while the rest of their squad protects them from opposing players (all while trying to stop the other team from scoring). There is no ball and team coordination is more important than anything else. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad