×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘VR Is The Natural Next Step For Sniping’ – Rebellion Talks ‘Sniper Elite VR’

By

Aron's Most Recent Stories

View All

For nearly fifteen years the UK-based studio Rebellion has been trying to make players feel like actual snipers in a war with all the intensity and adrenaline that comes with it. They believe that each new entry in the Sniper Elite series has gotten them one step closer—so VR was the natural choice in continuing towards that goal.

“With each iteration of the Sniper Elite franchise we’ve gotten closer to bringing the player into the war, we’re setting our story in,” Rebellion’s assistant head of design Steve Bristow tells Variety. “Our first experience developing for VR with Battlezone was a paradigm shift in our understanding of what it meant to be a player in that world. It’s very hard to communicate that this is happening to you and not an avatar. Your being shot at.

“It’s a natural extension of that principle that follows through all the Sniper Elite games.”

Sniper Elite VR, which is the fifth entry in the Sniper Elite series, is a first-person shooter set in the second world war where you play as a sniper fighting alongside the Italian resistance against the Nazis. The story is set prior to the events of Sniper Elite 4. Aim, Move, and Dualshock controllers are all supported in Sniper Elite VR for PSVR. Bristow said they are aiming for a multi-platform launch, although there is no confirmed release date yet.

Related

Battlezone, a first-person tan combat game released alongside the PSVR, was Rebellions first and only foray into virtual reality development and while it received average reviews from critics many players cite it as the reason they bought their PSVR hardware. While many other launch games, and many VR games long after, were seen as proof of concepts and not complete experiences, Rebellion believes that their experience on Battlezone has prepared them to make something special with Sniper Elite VR.

“It is still early in development and there is a lot more to come, but the Sniper Elite franchise isn’t one that we take lightly. We’re not going to be delivering anything other than a full game,” Bristow said. “I would argue that Battlezone was one of the first full, legitimate FPS games in VR. There were a lot of amazing experiences when the PSVR first came out but they were relatively short or mono mechanical. Battlezone was designed to be a full game right out of the gate.”

I played a short demo of Sniper Elite VR and it was quite rough. Various glitches like enemies clipping through walls and blurry visuals hounded a playthrough that only lasted five minutes (it was a short demo). Even still, it felt great to bring the scope up to my eye with the aim controller, find an enemy soldier in my sites and pull the trigger. It’s still early in development but Rebellion is following the right path in capturing the essence of controlling a sniper crawling through the rubble in the middle of World War II.

“Our perception of how to create a world in VR was shaped by getting it wrong and trying new things a lot,” Bristow said. “It taught us not to take for granted how VR works, the assumption that you can take a flat game and transfer it to VR isn’t wholly correct.”

Bristow told me the world would be much bigger with more detail in the final release and that they had only just started to reach something close the visual benchmark they’d been going for. Their goal at the beginning of development, however, was to focus on the experience and feeling of being a sniper in VR.

“Our main goal here is to get the core mechanic of the game down,” he said. “Holding that gun up, looking down that scope, and pulling the trigger. Getting all the emotional resolution, if you’d like, that comes with that moment to match the rest of the Sniper Elite series. So this a proof of the concept of the sniping mechanic and getting here we’ve gotten a lot closer to understanding what we want the game to be.”

Popular on Variety

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

More Gaming

  • 'VR Is The Natural Next Step

    'VR Is The Natural Next Step For Sniping' - Rebellion Talks 'Sniper Elite VR'

    For nearly fifteen years the UK-based studio Rebellion has been trying to make players feel like actual snipers in a war with all the intensity and adrenaline that comes with it. They believe that each new entry in the Sniper Elite series has gotten them one step closer—so VR was the natural choice in continuing [...]

  • 'Fall Guys' Is a Party Pack

    'Fall Guys' Is a Party Pack Battle Royale Full of Fun Bite-Sized Game Show Challenges

    There aren’t a lot of feelings similar to looking across the room at a friend’s smug face after they’ve won a close race in Mario Kart. That intensity and frustration is built into zany multiplayer games by design and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is no different. Developed by Mediatonic and published by Devolver Digital, Fall [...]

  • Black Desert

    'Black Desert' Aims to Conquer the PlayStation

    If you were to ask most games enthusiasts about their current favorite massively-multiplayer online roleplaying game (commonly abbreviated to “MMOs”), they’d probably wouldn’t have much of an answer for you. They might point to nostalgia factories like old-school “Runescape” or the upcoming “World of Warcraft Classic,” which both aim to reproduce older versions of popular [...]

  • Tim Sweeney

    Epic Games Honored With BAFTA Special Award at E3

    The British Academy of Film and Television Arts presented Epic Games, the software developer behind the Unreal Engine and “Fortnite,” with a BAFTA Special Award Wednesday night at E3. The honor was presented at the London West Hollywood hotel. “We are delighted to present this year’s Special Award to Epic Games,” Dr. Jo Twist, OBE, [...]

  • E3 Coliseum

    Elon Musk Talks to 'Fallout 4' Director Todd Howard at E3

    The mobile game “Fallout Shelter” will soon be available in Tesla automobiles, Todd Howard announced during an E3 Coliseum panel with Elon Musk on Thursday. Howard said he also recently visited SpaceX while researching the future of space exploration for the upcoming Bethesda Game Studios RPG “Starfield.” “That place,” he added, “is like ‘The Avengers’ [...]

  • 'Carrion' Reveals The Joy in Playing

    'Carrion' Reveals The Joy in Playing The Monster

    When I ask game developer Sebastian Krośkiewicz if any particular beacons of the horror genre inspired his upcoming game “Carrion,” he responds with an unlikely example: the 1999 “Alien vs. Predator” game, in which terrified marines armed with assault rifles and faulty radars take turns getting their heads chomped off by the two titular movie [...]

  • A screenshot from "Cyberpunk 2077" showing

    CD Projekt Red Defends Ad With Trans Imagery in 'Cyberpunk 2077'

    Developer CD Projekt Red is defending the use of transgender imagery in its highly-anticipated role-playing game “Cyberpunk 2077,” Polygon reports. While the studio debuted a new trailer for the game during this year’s E3, the image in question appeared in a blog post on Nvidia’s official website promoting its new ray tracing technology. The screenshot [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad