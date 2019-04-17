×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

The Art of the Video Game Trailer

By

Steven T.'s Most Recent Stories

View All

Seen by many, yet rarely remembered, video game trailers are an unheralded intersection between canny craft and glitzy marketing. For all the careful creativity that shines through every frame of their short runtimes, these pieces of vital promotion are typically remarked upon only when they do something “wrong” in the eyes of fickle fans. But for creative directors like The Mill’s Will Adams, it’s a risk these effects and editing wizards have to take when trying to sell the fantasy of the latest and greatest AAA gaming blockbuster from behemoth mega-publishers like EA, like the recent rocket-boot-powered looter-shooter “Anthem.” “More than anything, our job is to do what the client wants, what the brief says,” Adams says. “And usually that’s something like, ‘make it sexy. Make it look fun.’”

Perhaps even more so than film, these days, big-budget video games have a reputation as technical marvels, glittering works of engineering that capture the imagined majesty of lands both alien and mundane, all while running at a solid sixty-plus frames-per-second. But while the finished product often comports with these ever-tightening standards, many developers admit that still-in-development video games have a tendency not to show well at conventions and trade shows, unless the creators pull extra innings (often with no overtime) to hone a certain micro-portion of the game to a fine edge. There’s even a special term for this much-derided practice in the industry: crafting a “vertical slice,” which usually saps time and effort from making the meat of the actual game itself.

Related

As a consequence of these limitations, the importance of trailers as a driver of interest and “hype” has only grown in recent years, which means that directors like Adams have to be careful to represent these titanic brands in a way that reflects the reality of the finished product. “It’s definitely something we think about all the time,” Adams says. He repeatedly references the so-called “downgrade” controversy – where a gaggle of obsessive enthusiasts loudly and repeatedly criticized developers for delivering a finished product that they deemed less visually-impressive than promotional material – that dogged high-profile games like “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” and “Watch Dogs” earlier this decade. (Last year’s beloved “Spider-Man” became the most-galling victim of this phenomenon yet when fans accused creator Insomniac of shrinking the size of puddles in the game.)

While industry observers usually dismiss these claims as meaningless distractions fuelled by common misconceptions about the way games are made, for trailer-makers like Adams, they’re a serious concern. “When you sit down to represent a product that’s still being made, you have to be sure that you keep in line with the reality of what the finished game is going to be,” he says. “Most people don’t care if an explosion in the trailer looks a little bit better than it does in the final product, but if you show them doing something that’s just completely impossible in the final game, yeah, it’s a real problem. Everybody remembers the trailer for the first ‘Dead Island’ game, it’s one of the most highly-regarded ones ever, I think, and one of my favorites ever, but it sort of overshadowed the final game, which ended up being mediocre. You never really want to do that. You want to be memorable, but not more memorable than the game itself.” To this end, companies like EA often ask these studios to create these cinematic trailers using only in-engine assets that they provide, which not only keeps the fidelity honest but also saves time that The Mill would otherwise use to mold those assets themselves.

To prevent crossed-wires, the studios that make these trailers take great pains to run almost every aspect of production by the clients. For large companies like EA, this usually means working with in-house PR, though other firms like Ubisoft might employ a more traditional PR agency as a point of contact. It’s easy to forget as a casual consumer, but for these professionals, the trailer they produce is inseparable from the context and setting of where it’s meant to be watched, and they tailor almost every aspect of it accordingly. “A trailer at a press conference is going to be very different than a trailer that plays in Times Square,” says Adams.

As Adams elaborates, the typical workflow proceeds as follows: clients usually provide a brief that gives a general overview of their goals or objectives for a particular piece of promotional material. For a splashy reveal cinematic like the one that accompanied the surprise release of Apex Legends, the hit battle royale game now taking the world by storm – which Adams didn’t personally work on, but has inside knowledge of – the brief would have likely included specific beats and a script, which The Mill then turns into a treatment that shows what the final product might look like when they bring it to life.

“The process can vary according to the client,” Adams says. “Some include a script, some might just give you an outline of what they want to highlight – a specific character, a specific weapon, the feel of something. You might even get boards showing you exactly what sort of visual style they want. It really is up to them to provide as much as they want, and for us to make it happen … In the case of a game like ‘Apex,’ where literally nobody knows who these characters are, and it’s up to us to show their personalities through a little bit of banter, the kind of thing that gamers say to their friends when they’re fighting over loot. ‘That was my kill,’ that sort of thing. We also wanted to show off the character abilities, like when Pathfinder grapples a guy and kills him. We always want to showcase the features of the game that make it interesting. That’s a striking detail. We’re trying to convey the gameplay in a very seamless way.”

Adams emphasizes that these projects can come with very short timelines attached, which sometimes means that the studio has to improvise to accommodate a client’s schedule. For example, as part of a stage presentation for BioWare’s recent live-shooter “Anthem,” The Mill had previously created a short augmented-reality experience that highlighted the Titan, one of the game’s premier foes. When tasked with creating a short trailer to augment the game’s full-court press ahead of launch, Adams and co. sketched in environmental detail, reconfigured the camerawork, and managed to create a totally new piece of promotional content. “A lot of that is due to the in-engine assets, which lets us quickly iterate. We were told to highlight the valiant Colossus mech rather than focusing on how scary the Titan is, so I was able to shift the camerawork myself and make it more dramatic. From a directing standpoint, being able to look at what’s happening live in-engine is a huge asset, compared to looking at a grayscale render that you’d get with the traditional VFX pipeline.”

The traditional reveal trailer bursting with high-intensity action and swooping camerawork might be de rigueur for the world of video games, but such promotions also come in more subtle forms, including those many don’t even consider to be advertising. For example, consider the exquisitely-crafted opening sequences to cinematic games, perhaps best embodied by the grotesque branching of the fatal virus in the “The Last of Us,” or the monochrome pirouetting of the ever-so-stylish cast of “Persona 5.” While you’ve probably already plunked down your money by the time you consume these snippets – an assumption that becomes less and less reliable by the day, given the increased prominence of streaming in the lives of gamers everywhere – according to Duncan Elms, design director at studio Elastic.tv, these title sequences can serve a purpose that’s somewhat akin to a standard trailer.

“When you watch one of our sequences, one of our main goals is to get you in the mood to play the game or watch the show. You’ve already bought the game, but we’re trying to give you an artistic interpretation of the game’s themes to reflect the mood of the game, to get you, the gamer, excited to dive in. I really admire the title sequence of ‘The Last of Us’ in particular for this, because it combines storytelling and visual elements to communicate the tone of the game, and it comes after the opening, which is a real gut-punch.”

Like it or not, we live in a world where all forms of media are encroaching on each other at all times, where games and TV shows are competing more for your spare hours than for your money. To Elms, this reality means that the creatives have to take care to grab the audience’s attention whenever they can. But while it sounds like a straightforward enough mission, it can be tough to execute when so many viewers think of these mood-setters as disposable. After spending hours and hours on the title sequence to an unreleased high-profile game, Elms happened to spend an evening at his sister’s house.

“I think they were watching ‘True Detective: Season 2.’ And she said to her husband, ‘can we just skip the music part?’ And I just couldn’t help but think, ‘this is a good snapshot of what people think of my work.’ They don’t even call it a title sequence. Like with a trailer, a lot of people skip it. But I think a lot of people have come to respect the art and the craft of the title sequence, thanks to people like Saul Bass. So, overall, it’s not so bad. In the motion design industry, it’s what people want to do. It’s considered the purest form of the art.”

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Gaming

  • Ubisoft Donates To Notre Dame Cathedral

    Ubisoft Donates To Notre Dame Cathedral Restoration Efforts

    Ubisoft is donating €500,000 to restoration and reconstruction efforts of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in addition to giving away “Assassin’s Creed Unity” for free. The team is making these moves in an act of solitary with Ubisoft’s fellow Parisians and “everyone around the world moved by the devastation the fire caused.” The “Assassin’s Creed” developer took [...]

  • The Art of The Video Game

    The Art of the Video Game Trailer

    Seen by many, yet rarely remembered, video game trailers are an unheralded intersection between canny craft and glitzy marketing. For all the careful creativity that shines through every frame of their short runtimes, these pieces of vital promotion are typically remarked upon only when they do something “wrong” in the eyes of fickle fans. But [...]

  • Jen MacLean Named Head of Worldwide

    Jen MacLean Named Head of Worldwide Business Development at Amazon

    Games industry veteran Jen MacLean joined Amazon Game Tech as the new head of worldwide business development for small and mid-size developers, Amazon announced Tuesday via a blog post. MacLean will assist game creators with development for AWS, Twitch Prime, Alexa, and Amazon.com. In an interview, MacLean expressed her enthusiasm for working with smaller developers, [...]

  • Witcher Saga

    'The Witcher' Netflix Show Hits This Fall

    Netflix new live-action series based on “The Witcher” will launch in the company’s fourth quarter, which runs from October to December, the company’s chief content officer noted in an earnings call this week. Netflix CCO Ted Sarandos was responding to a question about Neflix 2019 line-up when he brought up the timing for the show, [...]

  • Black Mirror Bandersnatch

    Skybound Games: Modern Live-Action Video Games Inevitable

    Skybound Games deep interest in narratively-driven games is driven in part by a belief that modern live-action adventure video games are an inevitability. “I think this particular part of gaming, this particular genre is, is evolving quite rapidly,” Ian Howe, CEO of Skybound Games, told Variety in a recent interview. “I’m really pleased to see [...]

  • Sony Limiting Sexually Explicit Content in

    Sony Limiting Sexually Explicit Content in Games

    Sony is limiting sexual content in PlayStation 4 games by instituting new in-house standards, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. The new guidelines are intended to enable game developers to “offer well-balanced content on the platform,” a spokesperson told the WSJ. Further, the guidelines should help ensure that gaming “does not inhibit the sound growth [...]

  • Joker from 'Persona 5,' Stage Builder

    Joker from 'Persona 5,' Stage Builder Enters Arena in 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'

    “Persona 5” fighter Joker is joining the cast of playable character in “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo announced on Wednesday. The new playable fighter, along with the Mementos stage and several Persona series music tracks, will be made available to players who own the “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” Fighters Pass, or those [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad