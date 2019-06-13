×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts’ Is Trying to Fix the Franchises Mistakes

By

Aron's Most Recent Stories

View All

Back in 2017, “Sniper Ghost Warrior 3” took the series in a whole new direction by creating an expansive open world for all the long-range gunplay fans could hope for in a game. Unfortunately, the third entry in the franchise was full of bugs and artificial limitations that made it a struggle to carry out a mission without running into technical issues. Fans went as far to make their own extensive patches and mods that fixed many of those lingering issues after release.

“Going into an open world setting diverted a lot of our resources,” CI Games senior level designer Daniel Sławiński tells Variety. “Without it we can focus on what matters.”

For CI Games, what matters is versatility in carrying out a deadly assassination from hundreds of meters out (or any other way the player can come up with). They’re trying to keep that vision alive by creating reasonably sized sandbox levels that still give players that freedom. They’re losing the open world but hopefully retaining the sandbox mentality that came with “Sniper Ghost Warrior 3.”

Related

During a special demo behind closed doors lead by Sławiński, which I also played afterward, it was clear that the development team was trying to retain that player freedom. The demo put you in the middle of a snowy mountain base where you needed to assassinate a Russian defector and complete other side objectives if time and safety allowed it.

Sławiński showed us multiple entry points to the area of the map where the target was staying, using different types of gear to mark enemies and fortify his position, as well as the different play styles that could be used. At one point Sławiński slipped and set off the base alarm alerting dozens of enemies to his general location.

“Anything can happen when you play,” said art director Rick Nath who was brought on to help address the franchises technical issues. “That’s the kind of replayability it has. We’ve gone through the demo multiple times and this is the first time this has happened. The first time the alarm has gone off like this.”

The demo featured a long list of different types of gear that could be utilized during missions including tracker rounds that locate enemies, bullets that work like an EMP blast, special visors that help you track, as well as other items that can help personalize an assassination.

At the beginning of the presentation, Nath said they had listened to the fan reaction to Contracts predecessor and focusing on correcting the mistakes they had made, mainly talking about the extensive bugs.

My experience with the demo was mostly smooth, shots connected and the weight of the rifle felt powerful. Enemies reacted in intelligent ways. When I alerted a guard by killing two of his companions, he came back with an armored vehicle full of reinforcements. “Contracts” retains the methodical, decision-based gameplay the series is known for. Although I don’t know if it holds up for an entire game.

Both Nath and Sławiński believe that the structural change would help alleviate the major issues that players had with “Sniper Ghost Warriors 3,” although it wasn’t the primary reason for the shift away from an open world. “Some of it was based on technical issues,” Nath said. “Some of it was story based, there is an overarching story across the various missions in the game.”

On paper and on screen, “Sniper Ghost Warriors Contracts” seems like it’s steering the series in a better direction. We won’t know if that’s completely true until the full release later this year.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Gaming

  • Jack Black

    Jack Black Became a YouTuber Because of a Failed Project

    Jack Black decided to become a gaming YouTuber because his Tenacious D animated series pitch, “Post-Apocalypto,” was rejected by television networks. Black’s 12-year-old son, Sammy, teased him about the pivot onstage at E3. The pair runs the channel Jablinski Games, which is also produced by Taylor Stephens. This story is developing. The annual Electronic Entertainment [...]

  • 'Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts' Is Trying

    'Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts' Is Trying to Fix the Franchises Mistakes

    Back in 2017, “Sniper Ghost Warrior 3” took the series in a whole new direction by creating an expansive open world for all the long-range gunplay fans could hope for in a game. Unfortunately, the third entry in the franchise was full of bugs and artificial limitations that made it a struggle to carry out [...]

  • adventures-of-bertram-fiddle-2

    'Adventures of Bertram Fiddle' Episode 2 Now on Xbox One

    The second episode of “Adventures of Bertram Fiddle” is now available for Xbox One, according to a trailer posted on YouTube via the official Xbox channel on Wednesday. “Adventures of Bertram Fiddle: Episode 2: A Bleaker Predicklement” is finally available for Xbox players to enjoy– and it’s about time, as the game came to Steam [...]

  • How Player Feedback is Shaping the

    How Player Feedback Is Shaping the Future of ‘Fallout 76’

    When “Fallout 76” launched in November 2018, it didn’t quite hit its target. The first online-only entry in the long-running post-apocalyptic series suffered from a number of technical issues in its early days, and fans weren’t receptive to some of its core mechanics. The lack of NPCs, instead of encouraging players to interact with each [...]

  • Pokémon

    Not All Pokémon Will Transfer Over to 'Sword' and 'Shield'

    Current players won’t be able to transfer just any pocket monster from their collections to “Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield” when the new games launch on Nov. 15, producer Junichi Masuda explained during a Nintendo livestream on Tuesday. In May, The Pokémon Company announced Pokémon Home, a cloud-based subscription service that would allow players to [...]

  • Bayonetta 2

    'Bayonetta 3' Development is 'Going Well' Despite E3 Absence

    “Bayonetta” fans shouldn’t despair, as development for the third installment to the series is going just fine, PlatinumGames’ Atsushi Inaba told Video Games Chronicle on Wednesday. Though it’s disappointing that “Bayonetta 3” is absent from E3 this year, that decision is not indicative of the progress being made on the game or a sign the [...]

  • Vader Immortal

    'Vader Immortal: Episode I' Hits Oculus Rift This Month

    “Vader Immortal,” the virtual-reality “Star Wars” experience starring one of cinema’s most iconic villains, will arrive on the Oculus Rift headset on June 20. Narrative designer Mohen Leo and ILMxLAB PR manager Bryan Bishop announced the news during a brief E3 Coliseum discussion about the VR experience. Leo explained that users who already own the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad