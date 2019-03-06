×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Sekiro: Shadows Die … I Don’t Know, I Lost Count’ (Watch)

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

Death in “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” seems at times more natural a state than living. Learning the timing of parry and attack, the rhythm of battle, how to beat down an enemy’s posture to the point of death blow takes time, time and deaths, many deaths.

At first those deaths seem little more than inconvenience, a bit of wasted time, the need to start over, but as your bodies pile so does the corrosive nature of your death.

While developer From Software threads familiar elements plucked from its Dark Souls games in “Sekiro” — specifically the dark authentic world building and hard, but rewarding gameplay — the end result feels like a more refined, experience.

During my hour or so with the game, I discovered a title that still asked much of its players, but shed much of the artificial clutter of previous titles. Gone is any element of multiplayer. Gone are the wide arsenal of weapons — though there is an interesting selection of prosthetics to use. Gone is the perhaps overly circumspect storyline.

“Sekiro” seems like a From Software game honed to a razer’s edge.

Above you’ll find a short sampling of the many deaths found in “Sekiro” as I worked my way through two sections of the game, often finding stealth a better solution to advancing through the game than the challenging swordplay.

Popular on Variety

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

More Gaming

  • 'Devil May Cry 5' is a

    Video Game Review: ‘Devil May Cry 5’

    In the title sequence of “Devil May Cry 5,” robot-armed demon slayer Nero flies out the window of a large, airborne van to meet and cut down a small swarm of insectoid demons mid-barrel-roll. Guitars from the game’s 80-metal theme song wail as he flies through the air, bouncing off cars to shoot bug after [...]

  • Dying, dying, dying in 'Sekiro'

    'Sekiro: Shadows Die ... I Don't Know, I Lost Count' (Watch)

    Death in “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” seems at times more natural a state than living. Learning the timing of parry and attack, the rhythm of battle, how to beat down an enemy’s posture to the point of death blow takes time, time and deaths, many deaths. At first those deaths seem little more than inconvenience, [...]

  • Developers Are Allegedly Manipulating Steam's Popular

    Developers Are Allegedly Manipulating Steam's Popular Upcoming List

    Some developers are allegedly taking advantage of an exploit that lets them keep their games on Steam’s Popular Upcoming list and increase their visibility on Valve’s digital storefront. Mike Rose, founder of the indie publishing label No More Robots, raised the issue in a Twitter thread on Tuesday. “The Popular Upcoming list on Steam is [...]

  • 'Costume Quest': From Halloween Game to

    'Costume Quest': From Halloween Game to Amazon Prime Show (EXCLUSIVE)

    For many kids, there’s something special about Halloween. There’s a magical property to picking out a costume, dressing up, and going door-to-door asking for candy. Halloween lets children express themselves and be whomever they want to be, whether that’s a superhero, a unicorn, or Abe Lincoln. That magic fades as puberty and teenagerhood beckon, but [...]

  • 'Clash Royale' Made $2.5 Billion in

    'Clash Royale' Made $2.5 Billion in Revenue in Three Years (Analyst)

    Supercell’s mobile real-time strategy game “Clash Royale” has grossed an estimated $2.5 billion on the App Store and Google Play in just over three years, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. That’s an average of nearly $2.3 million spent by players each day since the game’s launch in March 2016, Sensor Tower said. The [...]

  • Even One of Sonic's Creators Thinks

    Even One of Sonic's Creators Thinks Movie Version Is Strange

    Last year, a leaked poster for the upcoming “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie horrified many fans by displaying the eponymous mammal’s strangely buff calves. Now, another leak is giving us an even better look at movie Sonic and nobody’s happy — not even the character’s original creator. The leak comes courtesy of entertainment branding agency Hamagami/Carroll [...]

  • Vivendi Sells Remaining Ubisoft Shares After

    Vivendi Sells Remaining Ubisoft Shares After Failed Takeover Attempt

    Mass media conglomerate Vivendi has sold the remaining part of its interest in video game developer Ubisoft, it announced on Tuesday. The sale netted a capital gain of €220 million ($248.5 million USD). Vivendi said it’s no longer a Ubisoft shareholder and it’s maintaining its commitment to refrain from purchasing Ubisoft shares for a period [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad