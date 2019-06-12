×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Scavengers’ Has the Makings of a Possible Megahit

By

Steven T.'s Most Recent Stories

View All

At first blush, Midwinter Entertainment’s “Scavengers” comes off as a calculated hybrid of all of the trends that have left bright streaks in their wake as they came and went over the past decade, from the carefully-delimited “heroes” of “Overwatch” to the nonstop resource Hoovering of “Fortnite.” But beneath its carefully-constructed facade lies a tangle of intricate systems that, if properly executed, could bring a new level of sophistication to the third-person shooter genre. That is, of course, if the teeming masses of “Apex” and “Fortnite” fans are interested in a game that turns more on finely-balanced tactical decisions and smart teamplay rather than twitch aim and positioning.

“Scavengers” belongs to a somewhat-thin crop of multiplayer games that bill themselves as a hybrid of “player vs. player” and “player vs. environment.” Four teams of three scavengers each compete to survive an inhospitable winter environment crawling with mangy wolves, hostile survivors, and skittering flesh-demons, all of which are controlled by A.I. Players must also grapple with ever-dwindling resource meters that will be familiar to any fan of survival games, including hunger, body heat, and a plague-like “virus” that the zombies can inflict. Even though these mechanics are fairly straightforward, the sheer number of them can prove a bit overwhelming at first, which makes “Scavengers” far from the pick-up-and-play experience of other games in its space. But once all its systems begin working in concert, the game’s wealth of potential begins to shine through.

Related

According to Midwinter’s studio head Josh Holmes, each match of “Scavengers” has three main phases. At first, the teams scout around and explore their environment, picking up necessities like food and basic weapons, battling low-level computer-controlled goons to claim their first foothold. Beyond that, each team engages in a sort of resource race to level-up their gear faster than their competitors, with armor and character-specific weapons locked behind “hides” dropped by hostile animals and weapon shards that you obtain by scrapping subpar weapons. As each team begins to master their environment, they gather “samples,” which bestow bonus points at the end of the game. After enough time passes, a dropship will descend to the icebound planet to collect you and send you back to your satellite home. If you manage to get onto the dropship, you “win” the match – regardless of how many samples you hold.

It’s a somewhat confusing concept for a game ostensibly about shooting people, but while the math is still in flux, Holmes says that Midwinter’s goal is to create interesting tactical dilemmas. Since the samples you collect during an individual match figure heavily into your overall progress as a player, Holmes says there’s a powerful incentive for aggressive players to ambush teams with depleted resources late in the game, in order to collect their samples. “There’s nothing that says that only one team can get onto the dropship safely,” he says. “In fact, if you have more people on it, you’ll get bonuses. But a team can get a lot more if they become aggressive and take out another team.”

It’s a fundamentally enthralling game concept, and not one that you see often in the red-and-blue world of team shooters. That said, given that so much of the game’s double-edged “co-opetition” relies on players caring more about their meta-currency than “winning” an individual match, it’s hard to know how tempting it could be without those systems in place. Which is exactly what happened in my guided match of the game: after what seemed like fairly standard first and second phases, we ended up getting into a harrowing three-team scrap in the center of an ice-storm as the dropship came down. Having narrowly defeated our foes, we didn’t even consider hunting down the final team for their samples, we sprinted to the dropship and took the easy win. For Holmes, such decisions will always come down to an individual’s preferred playstyle, which is a big part of why they wanted to make “Scavengers” in the first place.

“We really want to give people options,” Holmes says. “I love battle royale games, but they ultimately boil down to the same thing every time, hunting down your opponents. With ‘Scavengers,’ there really is the potential for matches to go very differently every time you play. Maybe you don’t even want to PvP at all, maybe you just want to take down the mobs and survive. You can definitely do that. We see it in playtesting all the time.”

While Scavengers is still fairly far from its launch at some point next year, Midwinter has already confirmed that it will be a free-to-play game, with monetization coming in the form of cosmetics and additional characters. The pitch sounds enticing, and the game shows well, but it’s hard to know how exactly a complex multiplayer game like “Scavengers” will fare in the cutthroat gaming climate of 2020. Personally, though, as a “battle royale” fan itching for a more sophisticated take on the core concept, I’m rooting for it.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Gaming

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons

    Nintendo Delayed 'Animal Crossing' to Maintain 'Good Work-Life Balance'

    “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” has been delayed to March 20, 2020, but Nintendo says it had a good reason: to avoid crunch, the harmful but widespread software-industry practice of working extreme amounts of overtime near a project’s deadline. Nintendo has a history of delaying video games, including the 2017’s “Breath of the Wild,” which eventually [...]

  • 'Scavengers' Has the Makings of a

    'Scavengers' Has the Makings of a Possible Megahit

    At first blush, Midwinter Entertainment’s “Scavengers” comes off as a calculated hybrid of all of the trends that have left bright streaks in their wake as they came and went over the past decade, from the carefully-delimited “heroes” of “Overwatch” to the nonstop resource Hoovering of “Fortnite.” But beneath its carefully-constructed facade lies a tangle [...]

  • houseparty

    Fortnite Maker Epic Games Buys Comcast-Backed Video Chat App Houseparty

    Social video chat app Houseparty has been acquired by Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, it announced with a blog post Wednesday morning. Financial details of the deal haven’t bee announced. “Houseparty brings people together, creating positive social interactions in real time,” said Epic CEO Tim Sweeney in a statement. “By teaming up, we can [...]

  • 'DC Universe Online' for Switch Is

    'DC Universe Online' for Switch Is a Faithful Port

    “DC Universe Online” has always pinned itself as a console-first MMORPG. It’s definitely at odds with other games in the genre, most of which start on PC and eventually make its way over to console. But this has meant that the team over at Daybreak Games have had to release a new version for next-generation [...]

  • animal-crossing-new-horizons-gameplay

    Demo of 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Shows Off Crafting, Co-Op Play

    A demo of “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” shows off how crafting, two-player mode, and a new program called Nook Miles will work, as seen during Nintendo Treehouse: Live at E3 on Tuesday. Players will be able to move furniture and other decorative items around their tent in half units just as in “Animal Crossing: Happy [...]

  • Elder-Scrolls-Blades-Switch

    'Elder Scrolls: Blades' Reaffirms Bethesda's Commitment to the Mobile Space

    The sprawling vistas and the go-anywhere, do-anything ethos of the latter-day Elder Scrolls games make it a seemingly-questionable candidate for a mobile game. However, when developer Bethesda released “The Elder Scrolls: Blades” on phones in late March, while the reviews were less-than-stellar, the game managed to attract a significant number of players, with more than [...]

  • Xbox Elite 2

    Xbox One Accessories Will Work With Project Scarlett

    Multiple generations of Xbox controllers and games will work with Microsoft’s next piece of gaming hardware, currently codenamed Project Scarlett. “We definitely wanted to make sure that we were compatible across all the generations, not just with the games but the accessories,” Xbox head Phil Spencer said during a recent Inside Xbox broadcast at E3. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad