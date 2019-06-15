×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch’ Is Still a Fantastic Anime Adventure

By

Aron's Most Recent Stories

View All

Six years after it’s original release “Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch” is coming back with a Nintendo Switch version and remastered edition on PS4 and PC. It’s time for more long-winded, adorable JRPG action.

It’s odd since comparing the new version of the Level-5 developed classic with the original game is pointless as there is very little difference. Color cascades in bright and flashy waves, making some blocky and uneven background environments feel natural even though they are more than a half a decade old. “Wrath of the White Witch” didn’t need a remaster, but I’m glad it’s getting one.

For those who missed it when it originally came out (along with the sequel), “Ni no Kuni” is a Japanese RPG published by Bandai Namco that originally launched on PS3. It was a souped-up version of “Ni no Kuni: Dominion of the Dark Djinn” that launched on Nintendo DS in Japan in 2010.

I fought one of the games many bosses during a short hands-on demo with the new PS4 version of the game at E3. I took on the Gladiator: Guardian of the Glade, a centaur-like creature driven mad by evil forces, in a short bout with a party of four of “Ni no Kuni’s” adorable characters. The combat, where I only controlled one party member at a time while others stayed off screen until I switched them in, is as satisfying and strategic as it was 2013.

Related

Let’s be clear, nothing except the graphical fidelity in “Ni no Kuni” has changed and it still feels like a game that could compete with other 2019 releases.

Like other RPGs, attacks consist of magic, melee hits, items, blocks, and special moves. Different characters have a variety of their own strengths and abilities, knowing when to switch between characters is vital in taking out powerful and health-heavy opponents. Every character in your party shares the same pool of health, too. One death means death for all.

I died twice in the demo as I regained my long lost knowledge from the original game, getting my timing right for blocks and re-learning when to switch between Oliver, the protagonist, to heal and other party members who had stronger attacks. I landed the win on my third try and it felt just as satisfying as when I did it with the original game.

The visuals, which felt like a softer take on Studio Ghibli’s range of films, felt sharper although the game didn’t need a rehaul. The original version still stands up today, although the remastered version is an upgrade for those who are looking for the subtle difference that a higher, 1080p resolution and 60 fps provide on the PS4 and PC. The Nintendo Switch version of the game will run at 720p with a 30 fps.

Both versions of the game launch on September 20th.

If you didn’t catch “Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch” the first time around then the Nintendo Switch version could be the perfect excuse to sink dozens of hours into the JRPG. If you’re just a die-hard fan then the new PS4 version could be a gateway into experiencing a refreshed version of the adventure a second time.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

More Gaming

  • 'Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the

    'Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch' Is Still a Fantastic Anime Adventure

    Six years after it’s original release “Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch” is coming back with a Nintendo Switch version and remastered edition on PS4 and PC. It’s time for more long-winded, adorable JRPG action. It’s odd since comparing the new version of the Level-5 developed classic with the original game is pointless [...]

  • ‘Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’ Highlights The

    ‘Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’ Highlights The Mundane Side of The Anime

    There have been dozens and dozens of games based on the popular anime “Dragon Ball Z.” While most focus on recreating the series’s electric fight scenes, very few have explored the more mundane and humorous aspects of the characters’ lives. Fortunately, “Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot” (releasing on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2020) [...]

  • 'Empire of Sin' is a Bloody,

    'Empire of Sin' is a Bloody, Strategic Take on the Criminal Underworld of 1920s Chicago

    When Paradox Interactive and Romero Games announced their new strategy game, “Empire of Sin,” a lot of fans were disappointed. They wanted another intensely violent and fast-paced game from John Romero, one of the original creators of “Doom.” They shouldn’t be though as ‘Empire of Sin’ is a deep, violent take on criminal management and [...]

  • 'Marvel's Avengers' is Crystal Dynamics' Indistinct

    'Marvel's Avengers' is Crystal Dynamics' Indistinct Take on a Comic Classic

    After 22 films in the leadup to “Avengers: Endgame,” the culmination of everything the Marvel Cinematic Universe built up towards, you’d think any other take on the classic team of superheroes would fall flat on its face. New faces would be eclipsed by the likes of Chris Evans’ perfect Captain America, Robert Downey Jr.’s dashing [...]

  • The Inner Machinations of John Wick's

    The Inner Machinations of John Wick's Mind

    Many games have you play as a character but very few let you inhabit their psyche. That’s the aim behind “John Wick Hex,” a strategy game that puts you inside the scenarios found by the titular movie character. And if a choreographed action sequence is nothing more than a combination of well thought out punches [...]

  • ‘LEGO Star Wars’ Is Rebuilding ‘The

    ‘LEGO Star Wars’ Is Rebuilding ‘The Skywalker Saga’ Brick by Brick

    There was a lot of chatter about EA’s “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” at E3 this year, but that wasn’t the only “Star Wars” game on display. Freshly announced at Microsoft’s media briefing earlier this week, “LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga” combines all nine core “Star Wars” movies, including the yet-to-be-released “The Rise of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad