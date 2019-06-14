×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How ‘Journey’ Follow-Up ‘Sky’ Will Serve as a Conversion Tool for Non-Gamers

By

Steven T.'s Most Recent Stories

View All

What do you do when your game unexpectedly sets the gaming world on fire? That’s the question that independent studio Thatgamecompany found themselves asking back in 2012 after their third game, “Journey,” managed to sell millions of copies, garnering a number of highly-coveted “game of the year” awards in the process. As lead designer and co-founder Jenova Chen puts it, there was only really one approach that made sense at the time: try to make a dream game. “We were coming off of the third game in our three-game contract with Sony, so it definitely triggered a period of self-reflection,” Chen says. “It made me want to think about what kinds of games I wanted to make, what kinds of messages I was sending with my games. And that’s when I decided that I wanted to make a game that could serve as an ambassador for all of games.”

While Chen readily admits that the medium of video games has diversified greatly even in the years since the release of “Journey,” he still says that most non-gamers’ perception of games as an artform hasn’t budged much, molded by the ubiquity of shooters like the ultra-popular “Fortnite.” With the studio’s upcoming game “Sky,” he hopes to move that needle a bit more, towards an understanding that a game can be so much more than a way to scorch your nerve-endings as you blow your friends away again and again.

Related

Though Thatgamecompany’s output comprises some of the highest-profile examples of “non-violent games” outside of classics like “Tetris,” Chen says that he never really set out to explicitly excise such gameplay concepts from his work. Instead, he says he was motivated by a sense of wanting to connect non-gamers with the medium, and he simply realized over time that the rampant violence in big-budget games contributed to that gap. “When I made one of my first games, ‘Cloud,’ I didn’t even think of it as a non-violent game,” Chen says. “But I got a letter from someone who played this very short game, and the writer told me that it made them cry, and that I should start a game studio that made only non-violent games. And that’s exactly what I decided to do.”

Sky” follows closely in the footsteps of the developer’s previous games: a soaring orchestral score, a focus on unique modes of traversal as a locus of gameplay, and pastel-soaked visuals that recall hazy memories of childhood. Under development for six years, though “Sky” will eventually come to console and PC, it’s intended primarily as a mobile game, a decision that fans of Chen’s work might find a bit surprising. As with many of the game’s more arresting design decisions, Chen ascribes the shift to a single word: accessibility. “I want gamers to be able to show their skeptical friends that games are more than what they think,” he says. “If there are 200 million consoles in the world, there are 2 billion smartphones. Well, if you’re trying to reach the most people possible, then it’s an easy decision to make.”

In his experience trying to show “Journey” to non-gamers such as his wife, Chen says that they tend to run into the same problem: manipulating both the movement stick and the camera stick simultaneously just isn’t easy-grasped for most people. To compensate for this, “Sky” has several distinct control options available, including two virtual sticks, a simple “move-or-look” set-up — one finger to move the character, two fingers to move the camera – or simple finger flicks. It might sound like a small touch to some, but for this massive pool of possible players, it’s a serious breakthrough.

As for what you actually do in the ambitious, sun-soaked cloud world of “Sky,” it’s a bit unclear. In a thirty-minute demo, Chen revealed that players fly and jaunt their way through seven different lands to try to find sleeping “sky children.” Waking up these dozing comrades will give you different powers, including a plethora of emotes and cosmetic options. The anonymous companions of “Journey” have been replaced by an MMO-light server that allows eight different players to be on the screen at once, which you can friend or even chat with as you “level up” your social skills. While it all sounds like nothing we’ve ever seen before – a combat-free MMO that acts as an expansive third-space for online strangers – perhaps that’s what we should expect from the team that managed to turn the abysmal SixAxis control scheme into a moving work.

“With ‘Journey,’ I wanted to make a game about the struggle of all human beings, and the beauty of that struggle,” Chen says. “With ‘Sky,’ I’m trying to make a game about love, and the universal appeal of it. I’ve had testers tell me that this game replicates the feeling of the first time they had a crush on someone, the mystery of it. You don’t know who this person is, but you know that there is this thing called love, and it’s possible for you to love another person. That’s not what I intended to make, really, but that is what this game is. It’s about the bonds that tie all of us together…When I meet someone on ‘Sky,’ I sometimes get this feeling like, ‘is this flirting? Is this cheating?’ Well, of course it isn’t, but that mystery is still there. And that’s something I want to invoke.”

Popular on Variety

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

More Gaming

  • How 'Journey' Follow-Up 'Sky' Will Serve

    How 'Journey' Follow-Up 'Sky' Will Serve as a Conversion Tool for Non-Gamers

    What do you do when your game unexpectedly sets the gaming world on fire? That’s the question that independent studio Thatgamecompany found themselves asking back in 2012 after their third game, “Journey,” managed to sell millions of copies, garnering a number of highly-coveted “game of the year” awards in the process. As lead designer and [...]

  • 'A Year of Rain' Is a

    'A Year of Rain' Is a Team-Based RTS, But It's Not 'League of Legends'

    Nick Prühs, technical director of “A Year of Rain,” an upcoming 2v2 real-time strategy game, was adamant that his studio was not creating a massive online battle arena like “League of Legends.” Yes, it’s team-based. Yes, it has a map that resembles that of other MOBAs. And yes, it requires the fortifying your base and [...]

  • "The Outer Worlds" Is a Corporatist

    'The Outer Worlds' Is a Corporatist Hell Ruled by Choice and Consequence

    If you’re an avid RPG player who spends any amount of time with the upcoming “Outer Worlds,” it won’t take you long to identify the minds behind it. From its neon-colored flora and fauna to its Gilded-Age-in-space setting, there’s no other studio in the world of video games that would try for this exact permutation [...]

  • Take-Two's Strauss Zelnick on 'GTA Online'

    Take-Two's Strauss Zelnick on 'GTA Online' Versus 'Red Dead Online,' Game Streaming

    “Red Dead Online,” “Borderlands 3,” “The Outer Worlds,” “Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey”: It’s shaping up to be one heck of a year for Take-Two Interactive and its collection of studios. Variety had a chance to sit down with Strauss Zelnick, the massive publisher and developer’s chairman and CEO, during E3 to discuss the rise of [...]

  • Lord of the Rings

    With 'LOTR' in Hand, Daedalic Entertainment Envisions a Bright Future

    Long-known as one of the only studios in the world still making quality point-and-click adventure games in the LucasArts tradition, the German developer and publisher Daedalic has come a long way since the release of the first “Deponia” back in 2012. Although the studio has been both making and releasing games for over a decade [...]

  • 'FF XIV' Director Talks 'Shadowbreakers,' 'Game

    'FF XIV' Director Talks 'Shadowbreakers,' 'Game of Thrones,' Panda Express

    Naoki Yoshida, known to fans and friends as Yoshi-P, helped relaunch Square Enix’s massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) “Final Fantasy XVI” when he was brought on as director in 2010. Since then, “XIV” has amassed to over 16 million registered accounts. Granted, some were from players giving the game a free try during promotional [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad