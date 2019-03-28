×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Heave Ho’ is a Cooperative Game About Throwing Your Friends

By

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All

Party games and couch co-op are making a comeback. Competitive games like “Ultimate Chicken Horse” and “Towerfall” have had us throwing things at our friends for as long as there was an extra controller and room on the couch for an opponent.

Heave Ho” switches it up by instead having you throw your friends at things. The newly announced game from French developer Le Cartel and publisher Devolver Digital is a goofy, colorful experience in which Mr. Potato-shaped heads with long arms and strong hands must work together to reach the goal.

It’s all-or-nothing, and every member of the team (up to four players) must avoid birds leaving droppings, spikes, and the bottomless void beneath the perilous platforms in order to reach the end of the level. Players can only swing their arms with the left thumbstick, gripping any part of the platform with the trigger buttons.

The trick is often to create long chains and use momentum to fling the team from one platform to the next. It requires exceptional communication to ensure that the right member of the team releases at the proper moment. More often than not, this results in the group plummeting to its death and colorful paint explosions.

Related

Each run features five randomly chosen, hand-designed levels in one of a variety of biomes, including mountains, jungle, a canyon, caves, and space. These all feature their own hazards and features that push players to adapt to new strategies. In caves, there is no light, so you’ll only be able to see the area of the map immediately around players. In space, black holes will threaten to suck you in and disrupt progress. The jungle involves rope swinging peppered in with the platforms.

“Heave Ho” is one of those games that draws a crowd, with spectators cheering unexpected (and unlikely success) or cringing along with players as the team barely misses the next platform. And even if you don’t have an audience, it’s sure to to generate loud cheers and boos in the comfort of your home. It’s the kind of game that would drive friends to the breaking point if it weren’t so amusing and endearing.

The joy is amplified, with customizable characters that are cute nods to popular characters and celebrities, including Solid Snake (or Naked Snake, if you add an eyepatch), Lady Gaga, and Luke Skywalker. There are also different voices, but the misshapen characters of “Heave Ho” only seem to grunt in amusing fashion.

Le Cartel has approximately 50 different skins planned for launch. These are unlocked with coins found in the levels, and you’ll need to grab them and deliver them to the goal in order to get credit. Thankfully, they’ll respawn if you botch it, making them an enjoyable bonus target amidst the chaos.

“Heave Ho” isn’t Le Cartel’s first time ‘round with Devolver. The studio’s last project, was the ultra-violent pixelated brawler, “Mother Russia Bleeds.”

The team’s latest came out of a game jam organized by Est Ensemble, MediaLab 93 and The Beautiful Games around the theme of urban culture. Artist Alexandre Muttoni and designer Frédéric Coispeau came up with their own sub-theme that led them to “Heave Ho’s” goofy characters.

“The topic for our team was ‘street workout,’” Muttoni tells Variety. “The idea was to be outside and do a workout that only uses your arms without touching the ground.”

While the core of “Heave Ho” is about collaboration, Le Cartel is planning a versus mode that’s a race to the finish line. It’s still early in development, and the team is still ironing out the details.

It will feature hidden bonus modes. During the game, a golden rope will appear for ten seconds. If a player grabs it, it will kick off a randomly selected mini-game. One of these tasks players with cramming into a small area on the stage. The further you progress, the more coins you’ll earn to unlock new cosmetics.

Other mini-games include basketball and dancing. These are delightful, as they are set against a backdrop of a crowded theatre and sportsy organ music.

When it’s all over, “Heave Ho” gives you a moment to celebrate as your team’s clear time is displayed. But Le Cartel doesn’t want players to become too complacent. The end-of-game recap also shames the player that died the most before prompting you to dive back in and give it another try. And, if an early look is any indication, “Heave Ho” is likely to pull players right back in to try again.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Gaming

  • ‘Heave Ho’ is a Cooperative Game

    ‘Heave Ho’ is a Cooperative Game About Throwing Your Friends

    Party games and couch co-op are making a comeback. Competitive games like “Ultimate Chicken Horse” and “Towerfall” have had us throwing things at our friends for as long as there was an extra controller and room on the couch for an opponent. “Heave Ho” switches it up by instead having you throw your friends at [...]

  • 'Stranger Things 3: The Game' Delivers

    How 'Stranger Things 3: The Game' Will Take Players Beyond the TV Show

    When the third season of “Stranger Things” hits this summer, fans can binge-watch the show on Netflix or they can play through the entire season in a pixelated ’80s-inspired game. But Dave Pottinger, “Stranger Things 3: The Game’s” director, hopes they’ll do both. Not only will the game hit on July 4, the same day [...]

  • 'Risk of Rain 2' Adds A

    'Risk of Rain 2' Adds A New Dimension to Early Access on Steam

    “Risk of Rain 2,” the sequel to the 2013 indie hit from Hopoo Games, will launch as an early access release on Steam at PAX East on March 28, developer announced Thursday. The sequel is available for $19.99, ahead of its launch later this year. As part of the early access launch, players who purchase [...]

  • Mayhem is Coming to 'Borderlands' Livestream

    Mayhem is Coming to 'Borderlands' Livestream (Watch)

    Gearbox is teasing a “Borderlands” livestream arriving Thursday morning with the phrase, “Mayhem is Coming,” and you can watch the livestream right here on Variety. It’s unclear if Gearbox is gearing up to reveal “Borderlands 3” or something else, but the developer released a teaser trailer for the livestream via its social media channels. The [...]

  • Minecraft release date

    Some References to 'Minecraft' Creator Notch Removed From Game

    Splash text references to “Minecraft” creator Markus “Notch” Persson were removed from “Minecraft” in the most recent update, as spotted by Eurogamer. The main menu of “Minecraft” has a splash text function which used to display various messages referencing the creator of the game.  Messages which referenced its creator, such as “Made by Notch!” or [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season Eight, Week Five Challenges Guide

    Season eight’s week-five challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) [...]

  • 'Dreams' Hits PlayStation 4 as Early

    'Dreams' Hits PlayStation 4 as Early Access in April

    Media Molecule’s long-in-development sandbox creation game “Dreams” goes into public early access starting April 16, the developer announced Thursday. “Dreams” early access will about cost $30 in the U.S. and about $40 in Canada when it goes live in those two countries. No word on when or if it would be released to other regions. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad