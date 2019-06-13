×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Carrion’ Reveals The Joy in Playing The Monster

By

Steven T.'s Most Recent Stories

View All

When I ask game developer Sebastian Krośkiewicz if any particular beacons of the horror genre inspired his upcoming game “Carrion,” he responds with an unlikely example: the 1999 “Alien vs. Predator” game, in which terrified marines armed with assault rifles and faulty radars take turns getting their heads chomped off by the two titular movie monsters. “It was one of the few games I’ve ever played that gives you both sides of the experience, what you might call ‘horror’ and ‘reverse-horror,’” Krośkiewicz says. “You get to play as the marines that get eaten, and you feel their fear. But then you get to play as the alien, and you can do the eating, and that makes you feel powerful and badass.”

Carrion” wastes no time in letting you know which side of that divide it falls on: five seconds into the game, your player character bursts out of its cage to reveal itself as a crimson Gordian knot of wriggling tentacles that skitter and slide across any surface with ease. (As a person who occasionally struggles with grotesque imagery in similar games, I expected myself to find the creature difficult to gaze upon, but the game’s hi-fi pixel-art gives it enough distance that I found it more appealing than upsetting.) Two rooms later, you’re grasping panicking scientists with your appendages and slamming them into walls, cracking their heads open to slake your thirst with their brains. To put it bluntly, it’s not for the faint of heart. It’s also a deeply, deeply satisfying experience.

Related

While the “you are the monster” pitch might seem like the game’s most intriguing aspect, its mouse-and-keyboard control scheme was the real star of the thirty-minute demo. Rather than controlling the creature with the usual “WASD” control scheme, you can instead use the cursor to aim where you want to go, with the tentacles whirling in that direction with a simple left-click If you want to pick up an enemy, you point the cursor at the foe and right-click, then move the mouse around to wrench and throttle them until they stop moving. You can also hold a button on the keyboard to slink around stealthily, assuming you can stay out of sight of your armed pursuers.

Despite the game’s chaotic opening moments, the core of the game is far from a mindless power fantasy. Instead, it’s a highly unorthodox Metroid-style platformer that hides a wealth of new abilities in a maze-like setting marked by devious puzzles and dangerous foes. Despite your creature’s sharp teeth and pulsing tentacles, the human opponents in the game are far from fragile, with even the scientists taking several whacks before they go limp. This suits the manic feel of the combat, which emphasizes disabling particularly nasty enemies such as flamethrower-wielders or heavily-armored grunts as quickly as possible, often by knocking them into water or disabling them for a few seconds with a web projectile. Krośkiewicz says that durable enemies were a particularly key addition to the game, but they came fairly late in development. “In early versions, the enemies would basically just die as soon as you touched them, or with a single attack,” he says. “We learned pretty quickly that that wasn’t very fun.”

Though there are certainly advantages to your monstrous form, things aren’t always so easy. In particular, your vast chitinous mass can present problems when you try to fit through tight spaces. This means that you need to switch between various “modes” by crawling into hives that you’ve created, which also double as checkpoints. While your largest form might allow you to dash through obstacles, such as flimsy 2x4s, it also presents a much bigger target for your enemies to shoot, which makes stealth a desirable option. Since each of these forms has a unique way of overcoming obstacles that block your path, you need to master all of them in order to escape from each level and wreak vengeance on your creators.

While it’s certainly not for everyone, “Carrion” brings a legitimately nightmarish twist on the classic “Metroidvania” formula, and it’ll certainly make quite an impression on its final release sometime in 2020. Krośkiewicz puts it best: “We love horror games, but we wanted to show that it can sometimes be fun to be the creature that’s hiding in the dark. There’s something very cool and satisfying about that, and I think it comes across in the game.”

Popular on Variety

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

More Gaming

  • 'Carrion' Reveals The Joy in Playing

    'Carrion' Reveals The Joy in Playing The Monster

    When I ask game developer Sebastian Krośkiewicz if any particular beacons of the horror genre inspired his upcoming game “Carrion,” he responds with an unlikely example: the 1999 “Alien vs. Predator” game, in which terrified marines armed with assault rifles and faulty radars take turns getting their heads chomped off by the two titular movie [...]

  • A screenshot from "Cyberpunk 2077" showing

    CD Projekt Red Defends Ad With Trans Imagery in 'Cyberpunk 2077'

    Developer CD Projekt Red is defending the use of transgender imagery in its highly-anticipated role-playing game “Cyberpunk 2077,” Polygon reports. While the studio debuted a new trailer for the game during this year’s E3, the image in question appeared in a blog post on Nvidia’s official website promoting its new ray tracing technology. The screenshot [...]

  • 'Monster Hunter: Iceborne' Is Enough to

    'Monster Hunter: Iceborne' Is Enough to Get a Lapsed Hunter Back in The Field

    Like a lot of people who purchased “Monster Hunter: World” back in early 2018, I had a firm interest in the eponymous concept of “monster hunting,” but the franchise’s primitive visuals and reputation for inscrutability always prevented me from fully-investing in the series. While “World” was far from a perfect game in many ways, it [...]

  • Barlow's 'Telling Lies' Represents a Generational

    Barlow's 'Telling Lies' Represents a Generational Leap From 'Her Story'

    You could certainly advance the argument that Sam Barlow single-handedly reinvented the long-derided “FMV game” genre with “Her Story,” a cinematic investigative game where players use search strings to parse a primitive video database to solve a mystery. That said, Barlow makes no such claims himself; in fact, he says he didn’t even realize he [...]

  • Riot Games

    Riot Games Under Investigation for Pay Discrimination

    The State of California is investigating “League of Legends” developer Riot Games, according to a press release issued on Wednesday. The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing has filed an enforcement action requesting that Riot provide it with “employee pay data.” The suit says that Riot has thus far provided insufficent information to determine [...]

  • 'Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint' iterates

    'Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint' Iterates on 'Wildlands'

    “Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint” is a hard game to demo. It’s best played with four players — which requires a level of friendship and comradery — and also helps if everyone is decent at shooters. But being thrown into a room for a two-hour demo with another journalist, a developer, and actor Jon Heder [...]

  • ReKTGlobal

    ReKTGlobal Acquires Media Company Greenlit Content

    Esports conglomerate ReKTGlobal, the parent company of the Rogue organization, has acquired Greenlit Content, a New Jersey-based hybrid media company. Greenlit Content owns the editorial sites TwinGalaxies.com, Shacknews.com, and GameDaily.biz, and has partnered with brands like Activision, Dell, and E3. “We are always looking to add companies to our portfolio that align with our long-term [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad