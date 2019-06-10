×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Apex’ Lead Product Manager Lee Horn Dishes on Season Two

By

Imad's Most Recent Stories

View All

Apex Legends” saw tremendous success when EA suddenly dropped the free-to-play battle royale spin-off of “Titanfall” earlier this year. It broke Twitch records and every top streamer was playing the game. It was a refreshing change of pace from the more cartoony “Fortnite,” and it differentiated itself with solid gunplay mechanics that studio Respawn Entertainment has been known for.

At EA Play, an offsite outdoor showcase that took place the weekend before E3 in Los Angeles, the publisher unveiled season two, titled “Battle Charge,” which brings with it a new ranked mode, a major new weapon, and a brand new legend named Wattson.

Whenever a new character or weapon drops in a game, it immediately has an effect on the metagame. For lead product manager Lee Horn, he’s hoping that the new additions will slow the pace of the game slightly.

“By slower I mean, you know, this is not from fast-paced to molasses game, right? This is just a slight slow down,” Horn said. “But I think a lot of it is that you’ll have a little bit more time to use your abilities. You’ll have a little bit more time to think about positioning, rather than ‘oh I’m getting shot at, I have to react.’

Related

The L-Star shoots fat energy orb projectiles — as opposed to the current Spitfire LMG — that aims to create a displacement effect on the opponent and force them to move their positioning.

“We have a great shotgun and a great sniper rifle… so this was trying to fill in the middle of that trifecta of engagement,” Horn said. But the L-Star isn’t weak by any means. It’s actually a weapon so powerful that it can only be retrieved via care packages. “Apex” will have a special weekend so that players can try and become familiar with the L-Star, but after that, it’s going to be a hard weapon to come by.

And as great as it is to see a new weapon enter the “Apex” fray, the more dramatic change to the meta is the new defensive character Wattson. She can lay down electric fences that will do damage to opponents that walk by, and her ultimate ability, Interception Pylon, destroys incoming ordinances. Her passive ability, Spark of Genius, can help recharge her electric fence ability and a nearby Interception Pylon.  

“She’s for thinking players,” said Horn. “‘Hey I want to be two, three, four minutes thinking ahead and then setting up my ambush.’ So what that means is when other players approach that area that she’s set up, they have to worry about where might she be. They can’t just bum rush it. So she should have the effect of slowing down the game a little bit.”

While the team is looking forward to season 2, it’s hard not to notice the fall of “Apex” on Twitch. It no longer is top-dog on the video game streaming platform, being far outdone by “Fortnite” and even “PUBG.” An analysis by The Esports Observer shows a massive drop from the game’s launch of 30M hours viewed in its initial opening weekend. It now sits at around 10M hours per weekend. This is a direct correlation to the top streamers on the site moving on to different games.

“The way we dropped the game, where it was sort of a surprise announcement. It was sort of a frenzy. There’s a lot of people that were going to try that game just to see what it is. But it was never for them in the first place,” Horn said. “So you have a lot of people in there just to see what the new thing to talk about it.”

Horn claims that its current player base is large and healthy. These are players that are logging in every day and are excited about more content drops. And for Horn, increasing viewership on Twitch isn’t a primary goal. For him, it’s to create a quality video game experience first. Any esports aspirations are being dealt with by EA’s internal competitive gaming division and outside organizations like FACEIT and ESPN.

And another thing that has plagued not just Apex, but many other free-to-play battle royale games, has been cheaters. It’s something that Horn admits the team was not ready for at the game’s launch, as they didn’t expect it to be the runaway success that the game ended up becoming.

“The dev team itself believes a lot in anti-cheat. And that sort of is a never-ending battle for us. We invest a lot into it. Okay they change, and we change, it’s a constant never-ending war,” Horn said.

Regardless of if “Apex” will become the top game on Twitch again or continues to stay in the middle of the pack weighs little on Horn. For him and Respawn, it’s about creating a content experience that the fans will continue to enjoy but also doing it in a way that’s healthy and sustainable for the development team. This is something Horn specifically pressed, which is a nice change of pace in an industry with too many stories of developers being overworked.

“The thing we’ve talked about a lot is no crunch for the team. We’re trying really hard to develop in a reliable healthy cadence where developers could be happy and creative and not feel the constant pressure.”

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Gaming

  • John Riccitiello

    Former Unity Employee Adds Libel, Slander to Lawsuit Against Company

    Anne Evans, who previously filed a lawsuit against former employer Unity, has filed an amended lawsuit to add charges of libel and slander, according to the court document. Evans’ original filing last week included charges of sexual harassment against CEO John Riccitiello and other individuals at the company. She also filed for retaliation after disclosing [...]

  • shadowbringers-launch-trailer

    "Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers" Gets Launch Trailer Ahead of July Release

    “Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers” has a new launch trailer to get fans ready for the next expansion, as unveiled during the Square Enix press conference on Monday evening. “Ala Mhigo is at last free from imperial rule, but that liberty may prove fleeting as the Empire moves to both reclaim this bloodied nation and subjugate [...]

  • Inside AMD's Radeon 5700 Big Day

    Inside AMD's Radeon 5700 Big Day

    This was supposed to be AMD’s E3. AMD’s fortunes in the PC space have been mixed for years, as graphics rival Nvidia has continually leapfrogged the company in performance and features. As AMD ceded market share to Nvidia in the GPU space, it similarly struggled to compete with chip giant Intel, managing to sustain a [...]

  • ffviii-remaster

    'Final Fantasy VIII' is Getting Remastered This Year

    ‘Final Fantasy VIII’ is getting a remastered version later this year, Square Enix announced Monday evening at its press conference. If you missed the event, no worries– you can watch the reveal trailer above. The remastered version of the classic game is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It’s one more [...]

  • Marvel's Avengers

    Square Enix Europe Unveils 'Marvel's Avengers'

    Two years after teasing the project with a trailer at E3 2017, Square Enix finally showed off “Marvel’s Avengers” on Monday night. The game is being developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal, the studios behind 2015’s “Rise of the Tomb Raider.” “‘Marvel’s Avengers’ begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black [...]

  • outriders

    'Outriders' Gets Official Debut at Square Enix Conference

    Upcoming “Outriders” was teased on social media previously, but the game made its official debut at the Square Enix press conference on Monday evening. People Can Fly, the developers behind “Outriders” gave a short behind the scenes preview of the game, which you can watch above. People Can Fly is the creative team behind titles [...]

  • Final Fantasy 7

    First 'Final Fantasy 7' Remake Gameplay Shown Off at E3

    Square Enix gave players their first look at gameplay from the long-awaited “Final Fantasy VII” remake at E3 on Monday night. The developer also debuted an extended trailer for the game, which launches on March 3, 2020. “A spectacular reimagining of one of the most visionary games ever, the first game in this project will [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad